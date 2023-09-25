‘Hollywood Squares’ Reboot Hosted by DC Young Fly Heading to VH1

VH1 is bringing back the classic game show Hollywood Squares for a rebooted version titled Celebrity Squares, hosted by actor and comedian DC Young Fly.

The new version with a modern twist on the classic format will focus on Black pop culture trivia, and comes with a new name according to Deadline, who broke the story. From Jesse Collins Entertainment and Kevin Hart‘s Hartbeat, Celebrity Squares takes elements of the former favorite and presents them in a new and exciting way for an updated audience.

The series will bring together cultural icons for “20 fun and spontaneous half-hour episodes.” Among the celebrity guests set to feature are Babyface, Bobby Brown, Tiffany Haddish, Kirk Franklin, Bresha Webb, Luenell, Taye Diggs, and many more. The show is set to debut on VH1 beginning Tuesday, October 17 at 8/7c.

Celebrity Squares brings two contestants together to play Tic-Tac-Toe, as they work to collect cash and prizes along the way. The player with the most money in their bank at the end of the game will move on to the bonus round for a chance to win a $10,000 cash prize.

Our favorite game show is BACK and better!! 💥 @DCyoungfly and your favorite celebs link up on #VH1CelebSquares and let’s just say a time was HAD! Tune-in to the premiere on Tuesday, 10/17 only on VH1! pic.twitter.com/nYytuViNKG — VH1 (@VH1) September 25, 2023

“We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Hartbeat and Jesse Collins Entertainment for this exciting new project,” Tiffany Lea Williams, EVP Unscripted Programming and Development of BET shared in a statement to Deadline. “This show offers a fresh interpretation of the iconic Hollywood Squares format, with a focus on celebrating black pop culture. With DC Young Fly’s laugh-out-loud humor, it promises to deliver a fun and exhilarating viewing experience. We look forward to bringing it to our audience.”

In addition to the previously mentioned guests, above, other celebrities set to appear include Amanda Seales, Brandee Evans, Deon Cole, Jasmin Brown, Jason Lee, Karrueche, Kel Mitchell, Keshia Knight-Pulliam, Kevin Frazier, Nene Leakes, Tamar Braxton, Tisha Campbell, and many more.

Celebrity Squares builds upon Hollywood Squares‘ lengthy history. The original game show debuted as a pilot on NBC back in 1965 before it was picked up to series in 1966 on the network where it ran until 1980. A night-time syndicated version aired from 1971 to 1981. The show was revived twice in syndication, once from 1986 to 1989 and another time from 1998 to 2004. Old episodes of the fan-favorite are currently available for free via Pluto TV’s Hollywood Squares channel.

As we look ahead to the next chapter of the show’s future, Celebrity Squares is executive produced by Kevin Hart, Bryan Smiley, Thai Randolph, Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, Madison Merritt, Elaine Metaxas, Tiffany Lea Williams, Angela Aguilera, Mimi Blanchard, and Raye Dowell. Meanwhile, Nile Evans serves as showrunner. Stay tuned for Celebrity Squares‘ arrival next month on VH1.

Celebrity Squares, Series Premiere, Tuesday, October 17, 8/7c, VH1