Max Is Now Streaming Full-Frontal Dating Show ‘Naked Attraction’ (VIDEO)
We are in a remarkable (and terrifying) era of unconventional dating shows that push the boundaries of what entertainment can be. From Love is Blind and FBoy Island to MILF Manor, the spins on reality dating are countless these days. However, the United Kingdom’s Naked Attraction cuts right down to the chase, introducing participants in full frontal nudity. Since 2016, it has been broadcast on Britain’s Channel 4, and now it has quietly made its way onto the streaming platform Max.
The episodes available on Max remain uncensored, but now they include a warning at the start of each one: “The following series is intended exclusively for mature audiences. It features full frontal nudity, strong language, and explicit discussions about the human body. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.”
In every episode, a “chooser” assesses and eliminates six prospective dates who stand on a stage, their fully exposed bodies gradually unveiled one part at a time (with faces revealed last). When only two potential dates remain, the chooser also disrobes, allowing the remaining contestants to return the favor and assess them. The ultimate pair then proceeds to go on a clothed date.
The Hollywood Reporter first reported the addition to Max.
British TV shows have a reputation for being more outrageous and shocking than shows on this side of the pond. American viewers are just beginning to discover this series, which debuted without the usual trailer or media promotion fanfare. (Max included it among numerous titles scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform in September).
Check out the trailer above and some reactions on X throughout the month.
Americans only now just finding out about Naked Attraction is sending me… https://t.co/43yt6NLCAQ
— Camilla Blackett (@camillard) September 25, 2023
We the freaks of twitter have been looking for this man from..
UK Series Naked Attraction: S1 EP3
Air Date: August 8, 2016
What We Know:
Name: Reese
Age: 28 (34 or 35 in 2023)
Occupation: Personal Trainer
I refuse to believe this man isn’t on Beyoncé’s internet pic.twitter.com/LZ5I9ixmp5
— 🍁Kaleaf ⚧ aka Amiira K. 🔱ang (@theythemkaleaf) September 16, 2023
Naked Attraction 😳 https://t.co/ecTxsFMkqp
— Telmi Moor (@lexboogie1) September 25, 2023
This show called Naked Attraction on MAX is wild. Why am I looking at random penis before 10AM? lol
— That Girl. (@LamandaMB) September 20, 2023
i kind want to do a naked attraction watch party… pic.twitter.com/37Q32E6M5L
— nene ☕ (@sweaternevina) September 25, 2023