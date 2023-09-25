Max Is Now Streaming Full-Frontal Dating Show ‘Naked Attraction’ (VIDEO)

The episodes available on Max remain uncensored, but now they include a warning at the start of each one: “The following series is intended exclusively for mature audiences. It features full frontal nudity, strong language, and explicit discussions about the human body. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.”

In every episode, a “chooser” assesses and eliminates six prospective dates who stand on a stage, their fully exposed bodies gradually unveiled one part at a time (with faces revealed last). When only two potential dates remain, the chooser also disrobes, allowing the remaining contestants to return the favor and assess them. The ultimate pair then proceeds to go on a clothed date.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the addition to Max.

British TV shows have a reputation for being more outrageous and shocking than shows on this side of the pond. American viewers are just beginning to discover this series, which debuted without the usual trailer or media promotion fanfare. (Max included it among numerous titles scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform in September).

Check out the trailer above and some reactions on X throughout the month.

Americans only now just finding out about Naked Attraction is sending me… https://t.co/43yt6NLCAQ — Camilla Blackett (@camillard) September 25, 2023

We the freaks of twitter have been looking for this man from.. UK Series Naked Attraction: S1 EP3

Air Date: August 8, 2016 What We Know:

Name: Reese

Age: 28 (34 or 35 in 2023)

Occupation: Personal Trainer I refuse to believe this man isn’t on Beyoncé’s internet pic.twitter.com/LZ5I9ixmp5 — 🍁Kaleaf ⚧ aka Amiira K. 🔱ang (@theythemkaleaf) September 16, 2023

This show called Naked Attraction on MAX is wild. Why am I looking at random penis before 10AM? lol — That Girl. (@LamandaMB) September 20, 2023