Max Is Now Streaming Full-Frontal Dating Show ‘Naked Attraction’ (VIDEO)

Isaac Rouse
Comments

We are in a remarkable (and terrifying) era of unconventional dating shows that push the boundaries of what entertainment can be. From Love is Blind and FBoy Island to MILF Manor, the spins on reality dating are countless these days. However, the United Kingdom’s Naked Attraction cuts right down to the chase, introducing participants in full frontal nudity. Since 2016, it has been broadcast on Britain’s Channel 4, and now it has quietly made its way onto the streaming platform Max.

The episodes available on Max remain uncensored, but now they include a warning at the start of each one: “The following series is intended exclusively for mature audiences. It features full frontal nudity, strong language, and explicit discussions about the human body. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.”

In every episode, a “chooser” assesses and eliminates six prospective dates who stand on a stage, their fully exposed bodies gradually unveiled one part at a time (with faces revealed last). When only two potential dates remain, the chooser also disrobes, allowing the remaining contestants to return the favor and assess them. The ultimate pair then proceeds to go on a clothed date.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the addition to Max.

‘The Golden Bachelor’: Meet All 22 Women Vying for Gerry Turner's Heart (PHOTOS)
Related

‘The Golden Bachelor’: Meet All 22 Women Vying for Gerry Turner's Heart (PHOTOS)

British TV shows have a reputation for being more outrageous and shocking than shows on this side of the pond.  American viewers are just beginning to discover this series, which debuted without the usual trailer or media promotion fanfare. (Max included it among numerous titles scheduled to arrive on the streaming platform in September).

Check out the trailer above and some reactions on X throughout the month.

Naked Attraction - Max

Naked Attraction where to stream

Naked Attraction

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Steve Harvey Change My Mind
1
Steve Harvey Is the Best Host on Television – And it’s Not Even Close
Calista Flockhart of 'Ally McBeal,' Dylan McDermott of 'The Practice'
2
‘Ally McBeal,’ ‘The Practice’ & Dozens More TV Shows to Leave Hulu
Jennifer Hudson, Stephen Colbert, and Kelly Clarkson
3
Writers Agree Deal to End Strike: When Will Your Favorite Shows Return?
Captain Sandy Yawn in 'Below Deck Mediterranean'
4
‘Below Deck Mediterranean,’ ‘Gold Rush’ & More Returning Reality Favorites
Usher
5
Usher to Perform Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show