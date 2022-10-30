Who’s the Most Successful Coach From ‘The Voice’? A Ranking

The Voice Adam Gwen Pharrell Blake
The Voice

With Blake Shelton’s upcoming exit from The Voice, the NBC competition is losing its elder statesman. And given his 22-season run thus far, it probably won’t surprise you to know that Shelton ranks among the show’s winningest coaches. But did you know that Adam Levine, who occupied a red chair for 16 seasons, is surpassed in the rankings by a recording artist whose tenure is half that length?

To determine The Voice’s most successful coaches, we’ve ranked them by team wins over the 21 completed seasons. And for the coaches tied at just one win, we ranked them by another metric: their teams’ win-to-loss ratios. (Not pictured, however, are CeeLo Green, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, and Ariana Grande, who haven’t yet come out on top.)

Here’s the ranking, going from The Voice’s one-time champs to the show’s eight-time winner.

The Voice John Legend
9. John Legend: 1 win over 6 seasons (tie)

John Legend coached Maelyn Jarmon to the win in Season 16.

The Voice Christina Aguilera
9. Christina Aguilera: 1 win over 6 seasons (tie)

Christina Aguilera left The Voice after her Season 10 victory with Alisan Porter.

The Voice Gwen Stefani
7. Gwen Stefani: 1 win over 5 seasons

Season 19 champ Carter Rubin is the sole winner so far to come from Gwen Stefani’s team.

The Voice Pharrell Williams
6. Pharrell Williams: 1 win over 4 seasons

Sawyer Fredericks of Season 8 gave Pharrell Williams his solitary win.

The Voice Alicia Keys
5. Alicia Keys: 1 win over 3 seasons

Chris Blue soared to Season 12 victory with coach Alicia Keys, who is ranked third in terms of win-to-loss ratio.

The Voice Usher
4. Usher: 1 win over 2 seasons

Team Usher won Season 6 with Josh Kaufman, but Usher is tied with Kelly Clarkson for best win-to-loss ratio.

The Voice Adam Levine
3. Adam Levine: 3 wins over 16 seasons

Adam Levine was The Voice’s first winning coach, thanks to Season 1’s Javier Colon, and he also placed first with Season 5’s Tessanne Chin and Season 9’s Jordan Smith.

The Voice Kelly Clarkson
2. Kelly Clarkson: 4 wins over 8 seasons

Along with Usher, Kelly Clarkson has the best average: Team Kelly won with Season 14’s Brynn Cartelli, Season 15’s Chevel Shepherd, Season 17’s Jake Hoot, and Season 21’s Girl Named Tom.

The Voice Blake Shelton
1. Blake Shelton: 8 wins over 21 seasons

Blake Shelton had a three-season streak, thanks to Season 2’s Jermaine Paul, Season 3’s Cassadee Pope, and Season 4’s Danielle Bradbery. Then he won again with Season 7’s Craig Wayne Boyd, Season 11’s Sundance Head, Season 13’s Chloe Kohanski, Season 18’s Todd Tilghman, and Season 20’s Cam Anthony.

