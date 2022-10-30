With Blake Shelton’s upcoming exit from The Voice, the NBC competition is losing its elder statesman. And given his 22-season run thus far, it probably won’t surprise you to know that Shelton ranks among the show’s winningest coaches. But did you know that Adam Levine, who occupied a red chair for 16 seasons, is surpassed in the rankings by a recording artist whose tenure is half that length?

To determine The Voice’s most successful coaches, we’ve ranked them by team wins over the 21 completed seasons. And for the coaches tied at just one win, we ranked them by another metric: their teams’ win-to-loss ratios. (Not pictured, however, are CeeLo Green, Shakira, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Hudson, Nick Jonas, and Ariana Grande, who haven’t yet come out on top.)

Here’s the ranking, going from The Voice’s one-time champs to the show’s eight-time winner.

The Voice, Season 22, Mondays & Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC