See Sofia Vergara as Drug Cartel Boss in Teaser for Netflix Drama 'Griselda' (VIDEO)

Martin Holmes
Sofia Vergara in Griselda
Netflix

Griselda

Sofía Vergara is heading up one of the most profitable cartels in history in Netflix‘s upcoming drama series, Griselda, which is set to premiere on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

In anticipation, the streamer has released a short teaser (watch below), giving viewers their first real glimpse at the America’s Got Talent judge as Griselda Blanco, the savvy and ambitious Colombian drug queenpin.

“You’ve thought about me a lot, haven’t you? I heard that you liked my product. We can make a lot of money together,” Griselda says in the clip as she addresses a room full of men.

When one of the men asks, “Who is the one in charge?” Griselda simply stares at him menacingly, letting him know who the leader is without uttering a word.

Created by Eric Newman, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda, and Carlo Bernard (the team behind Narcos and Narcos: Mexico), the upcoming series tells the story of Griselda Blanco, who in 1970s and 80s Miami, created one of the most profitable cartels in history.

With her lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm, Griselda expertly navigated between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.”

In addition to Vergara, the cast includes Alberto Guerra as Dario, Vanessa Ferlito as Isabel, Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo, Christian Tappan as Arturo, Diego Trujillo as German Panesso, Paulina Davila as Carmen, Gabriel Sloyer as Diaz, Juliana Aidén Martinez as June, Martin Rodriguez as Rivi, and José Zúñiga as Amilcar.

Guest stars include Colombian singer Karol G as Carla, Fredy Yate as Chucho Castro, Paulina Dávila as Isabel, José Zúñiga as Amilcar, Camilo Jiménez Varón as Rafa Salazar, Julieth Restrepo as Marta Ochoa, Gabriel Sloyer as Raul Diaz, Diego Trujillo as German Panesso, and Alberto Amann as Alberto Bravo.

Vergara will executive produce alongside Newman, Miro, Escajeda, Bernard, and her longtime collaborator, Luis Balaguer. Philipp A. Barnett, Alfredo Septién, Turi Meyer, Gina Lucita Monreal, Brenna Kouf, and Cassie Pappas serve as co-executive producers.

Griselda, Series Premiere, Thursday, January 25, Netflix

Griselda

Sofía Vergara

