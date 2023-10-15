Streaming Service Spotlight: Everything to Know About the Criterion Channel

Searching for something fresh from streaming? Here’s everything you need to know about the Criterion Channel:

What is it?

The Criterion Collection brand of films on home video is synonymous with quality­: restored prints, commentaries and supplements galore. The bulk of those 1,000-plus titles provide the foundation for Criterion Channel’s collection of classics, indies, art-house films, foreign gems and more­. Many movies are grouped into helpful categories that also include introductions from film scholars and curators, so it’s like getting a degree in film studies…without taking a test.

How much does it cost?

Get a feel for all the offerings with a free seven-day trial at CriterionChannel.com.

Ready to commit for longer?

Subscriptions run $99.99 for a year, or you can pay $10.99 monthly instead.

What’s in the library?

A sprawling assortment of movies spanning just about any genre—nearly 3,000 titles in all. Each month brings carefully curated collections: For October, a “’90s Horror” section arrives in time for Halloween, with horror Western Ravenous (1999), vampire flick The Addiction (1995) and a director’s cut of The Exor­cist III (1990). “Technothrillers” gathers David Cronen­berg’s cult classic Videodrome (1983), Robert Redford in Sneakers (1992) and more. And James Gray, who directed Brad Pitt in 2019’s Ad Astra, picks his personal favorites, which include Charlie Chaplin’s masterpiece Modern Times (1936) and gorgeous Vivien Leigh as That Hamilton Woman (1941). These series usually run for three months. No fancy calendar work required: One click gets you to a list of what’s leaving at the end of the month.

If there are holes in your classic-movie education, try digging into thought-provoking categories like “’50s Kubrick” or “British Noir,” or go way deeper with highly specific groupings like “Czechoslovak New Wave.” Then again, you could just rewatch a crowd-pleaser like Ernst Lubitsch’s sparkling Trouble in Paradise (1932) or Kathleen Turner in Peggy Sue Got Married (1986).

What else should I know?

Extra features like director and expert commentary, analysis from film historians and other bonuses provide context and supply valuable information.

How do I get started?

You can watch directly on the CriterionChannel.com website, or add the app to your preferred streaming devices (Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android, XBox One, etc.). Once you’re set up, you can see “All Films” and then narrow down what you’re looking for using filters for genre, decade, director and country. Or simply browse from the home page: “All-Time Favorites,” “Newly Added” and “Popular Collections” are excellent places to begin.

New and Notable

One of this month’s “Technothrillers,” Minority Report (2002) stars Tom Cruise as John Anderton, who prevents crimes that have yet to occur — until he’s accused of a future murder.

From the Criterion Collection: Laura Dern and Treat Williams shine in this 1985 drama as a wild-at-heart teen and the dangerous drifter fascinated with her.

In this 1978 thriller, a viewer fave recently re-added to the service, a glam photog­rapher (Faye Dunaway) has murderous visions.

This supernatural rom-com from 1942 stars Veronica Lake (above) and Fredric March, and offers a bonus interview with director René Clair.

