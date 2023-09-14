‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Recruits Stars From ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & More for Season 2

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Emily Hampshire, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Mark Duplass in 'Celebrity Jeopardy!'
ABC/Eric McCandless

Celebrity Jeopardy!

 More

Celebrity Jeopardy! is keeping things glitzy in its second season at ABC as fan-favorites from shows including Law & Order: Organized Crime, Ghosts, Schitt’s Creek, Abbott Elementary, and more step up to the game show podium.

Helmed this time by host Ken Jennings, who steps in amid Mayim Bialik‘s absence, Celebrity Jeopardy!‘s latest season kicks off Wednesday, September 27, and will feature 27 celebrities who are facing off against one another for a chance to win $1,000,000 for charity. A new teaser reveals the famous faces set to compete below.

Among the starry crop are Christopher Meloni, Lisa Ann Walter, Mark Duplass, Sherri Shepherd, Dulé Hill, Mira Sorvino, Timothy Simons, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Steven Weber, Emily Hampshire, and Katie Nolan.

In the first episode, Ghosts‘ Ambudkar, The Morning Show‘s Duplass, and Schitt’s Creek‘s Hampshire will go head-to-head to represent their desired charities. The episode is part one of the Quarterfinals, as players compete in rounds until the final three competitors have been determined.

'Jeopardy!' Season 40 Big Changes – All the Details
Related

'Jeopardy!' Season 40 Big Changes – All the Details

As viewers will recall, Season 1 of the competition featured Ike Barinholtz, Patton Oswalt, Wil Wheaton, Michael Cera, Constance Wu, Simu Liu, Hasan Minhaj, Ray Romano, and Ego Nwodim. Barinholtz took the top prize during the previous season, but who will it be this time?

Don’t miss it for yourself; tune into Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2 when it arrives later this month on ABC, and stay tuned for more updates on additional celebrity guest announcements in the week ahead.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 27, 8/7c, ABC (next day on Hulu)

Celebrity Jeopardy! - ABC

Celebrity Jeopardy! where to stream

Celebrity Jeopardy!

Christopher Meloni

Dulé Hill

Katie Nolan

Ken Jennings

Lisa Ann Walter

Mira Sorvino

Sherri Shepherd

Steven Weber

Timothy Simons

Utkarsh Ambudkar

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Mayim Bialik - Jeopardy
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Bosses Told Mayim Bialik to Change Hosting Style Amid Backlash
Contestant stumped on Wheel of Fortune
2
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Blast ‘Terrible’ Puzzle as Contestant Misses Out on Car
Lawrence jones on Fox & Friends
3
Lawrence Jones Announced as New Permanent ‘Fox & Friends’ Co-Host
Armie Hammer, Savannah Chrisley, and Robert Shiver
4
Savannah Chrisley’s Shocking New Boyfriend, Plus Her Secret Date With Armie Hammer
Rena Sofer of General Hospital
5
‘General Hospital’: Rena Sofer’s Lois Cerullo Returning After 26 Years



X

Check Out the Current Issue of TV Insider Magazine for FREE

Enter your email to instantly receive a free digital issue of your ultimate streaming guide