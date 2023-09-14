‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Recruits Stars From ‘Ghosts,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek’ & More for Season 2

Celebrity Jeopardy! is keeping things glitzy in its second season at ABC as fan-favorites from shows including Law & Order: Organized Crime, Ghosts, Schitt’s Creek, Abbott Elementary, and more step up to the game show podium.

Helmed this time by host Ken Jennings, who steps in amid Mayim Bialik‘s absence, Celebrity Jeopardy!‘s latest season kicks off Wednesday, September 27, and will feature 27 celebrities who are facing off against one another for a chance to win $1,000,000 for charity. A new teaser reveals the famous faces set to compete below.

27 celebrities will face off for a shot at winning $1,000,000 for charity. #CelebrityJeopardy! premieres Wednesday September 27 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu pic.twitter.com/Agx2ap8eK9 — Celebrity Jeopardy! (@CelebJeopardy) September 14, 2023

Among the starry crop are Christopher Meloni, Lisa Ann Walter, Mark Duplass, Sherri Shepherd, Dulé Hill, Mira Sorvino, Timothy Simons, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Steven Weber, Emily Hampshire, and Katie Nolan.

In the first episode, Ghosts‘ Ambudkar, The Morning Show‘s Duplass, and Schitt’s Creek‘s Hampshire will go head-to-head to represent their desired charities. The episode is part one of the Quarterfinals, as players compete in rounds until the final three competitors have been determined.

As viewers will recall, Season 1 of the competition featured Ike Barinholtz, Patton Oswalt, Wil Wheaton, Michael Cera, Constance Wu, Simu Liu, Hasan Minhaj, Ray Romano, and Ego Nwodim. Barinholtz took the top prize during the previous season, but who will it be this time?

Don’t miss it for yourself; tune into Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 2 when it arrives later this month on ABC, and stay tuned for more updates on additional celebrity guest announcements in the week ahead.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season 2 Premiere, Wednesday, September 27, 8/7c, ABC (next day on Hulu)