‘Project Runway All-Stars’ Winner Speaks Out After Finale & Reveals Big Dream

[Warning: The below contains major spoilers for Project Runway All-Stars season finale.]

Redemption was on the mind of designers taking part in Project Runway’s first-ever All-Stars season, which featured contestants from previous seasons of the Bravo show. During the milestone Season 20 finale, which aired Thursday, September 7, it came down to Bishme Cromartie, Brittany Allen, and Laurence Basse.

For the last challenge, the final three were tasked with creating eight looks in eight days that really told the story of who they are in the fashion world. Along with mentor Christian Siriano, they had to impress judges Nina Garcia, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth, plus designer Zac Posen and Billy Porter, the Pose star who is no stranger to any runway.

As the show reached its climax, Bishme was named winner. The self-taught designer from season 17 earned $250,000, a mentorship with the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America), a feature in Elle magazine, and six months of representation from Agentry PR. This will only help the career of Bishme, who began his sketching own designs at age 8 and learned to sew from his aunt.

Here Bishme reflects on his Project Runway experience and reveals what’s next.

What does winning mean to you?

Bishme Cromartie: It’s crazy because I think winning Project Runway is every designer’s dream. If you want to get on the show, you want to win. To actually have the title and hear those words come out of Nina’s mouth was surreal. It was kind of weird because you want something so bad, but when it’s there. You do all lthe work to get there. Now it’s about more work to keep the title up and run with the torch, so I can hand it to the next person who comes after.

Your story coming from humble beginnings is inspiring. What kind of message do you want to send to other dreamers?

For others who have come from where I‘ve come from, I say you’ve got to really see what you want. You have to see it past what’s around you at the moment. Things can hold you back, but if you can close your eyes and vividly see what you want, that is the best way to stay focused and head to your goals and dreams. It still hasn’t sunk in for me. I’ve been doing so much work to showcase how I’m a different winner already. In the midst of this, I’m prepping for my New York Fashion Week show that’s next Tuesday, September 12. To have a debut show and prep for that is amazing. But it also comes with the hard work. Project Runway was the test and preparation for what was to come.

The finale felt like a boot camp with eight looks in eight days. How was managing that stress?

Listen, eight looks in eight days may sound cool if they were separate looks. But when you are trying to put a collection together, you want to make sure you’re telling a story. With eight looks, it’s hard to showcase what you’ve learned and put in your creativity. It sounds simple, but the stress level of making sure the execution is there, the message, the color pallet, and the fabric choices. It’s a lot. While you’re creating, you’re also hearing all the stuff the judges have said from challenge one up to the recent one. It was a lot.

At the same time, you had to make Billy Porter and Zac Posen take notice. What do you think made your collection stand out above the rest?

What’s funny is when we came out and saw who the guest judges were I wasn’t sure about Billy Porter. I haven’t met him before or know what he likes, but when I saw Zac Posen there I was like, “If he doesn’t like my finale gown, there is no way I can say I’m a designer.”I felt he would appreciate the detail in it. It’s an amazing thing to see people who you grew up admiring being able to see your work. That night I wanted confirmation from of course Nina Garcia, but Zac Posen because I’m a huge fan of his work and his ideas and gowns he has contributed to the fashion industry.

How would you describe your finale looks?

I wanted to showcase purity but also anger and anxiety. It’s a lot of feelings. It started up with creams, reds, volume, and ruffles with some draping techniques and some hats too. I feel what I showcased felt familiar yet elevated.

What was your standout challenge this season? I really thought you shined with the avant-garde look in SUMMIT One Vanderbilt. You had a really cool take on the backward baseball cap.

Thank you! Definitely, though I’d say the” Freedom” Challenge. I was just troubleshooting the entire time I was there. While I was creating I never even informed anyone, but every night after when we go to our rooms, I would just like to decompress and cry because it’s a lot of stress. I missed my sister. I was missing her really heavily around that time. it‘s a lot to take that in and let it out. To find that flow is one of these things you had to be there. You have to go through the whole process and be one of the designers to explain the high you get off it. You use so many emotions to bring looks together that you surprise yourself sometimes when you step back and look at the garment you made. I tapped into my favorite look for the “Freedom” Challenge. I felt like I deserved a spot in the end at that point.

Through the end, you had Britney and Laurence. A lot of people argued on social media that Rami Kashou should have gone through to the finals. What was your take?

What’s crazy is the younger me grew up watching Rami on the show. Seeing him on the same season as Christian, draping, and seeing his techniques. He is a master at what he does. The me that grew up watching would be like, “Damn, I would have loved Rami, Laurence, and me there.” But Britney really showcased herself and did what she had to do to get her spot. She has been able to show the judges her range and techniques she incorporates in her designs. To be able to stick with what she designed, was kind of cool. I wish all four of us could have gone through.

What’s next?

I’m in preparation mode. Even though I’m getting ready for New York Fashion Week, I’m rebranding and putting my team together. I’m outsourcing for manufacturers. I won’t be sewing as much as I used to. It’s great to have this transition from hustling to businessman. Now I’m just expanding and developing. I just want to develop my team and move harder but also smarter. I want to become a force and showcase what I can do. This title means a lot to me, but I think I’ve been prepped so much through my 16 years. To be at this point in my life with this title is going to help me in so many ways. If I won my initial season, I don’t think I would have been able to come up with the master plan I have now.

You’ve dressed the likes of Jennifer Hudson in the past. What bucket list celebrity would you love to dress?

I’ve sent about 12 dresses to Beyoncé. I’ve never been successful. She hasn’t worn them before. Maybe the 13th dress will be the charm. I would love to get something on Beyoncé. It would be a dream of mine just to dress her. Winning Project Runway and dressing Beyoncé. After that, I’m just going to continue working hard, but there probably won’t be any other things to top it. You may hear me talking with an accent after just to be fancy.