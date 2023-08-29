‘Claim to Fame’: Donny Osmond Chimes In After Son Chris Exits Show

Claim to Fame contestant Chris was finally exposed as Donny Osmond‘s son on Monday’s (August 28) season finale after countless wrong guesses, which the “Puppy Love” singer found hilarious.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Donny shared how proud he was of his son and poked fun at the other contestants’ struggle to figure out Chris’ celebrity relative, which included incorrect guesses such as Elvis Presley, Jim Carrey, Elton John, Billy Idol, and more.

“For those of you who’ve been watching the ABC reality show, Claim to Fame, I thought my son, Chris, did an amazing job! He made that show so interesting because no one could guess which celebrity he was related to,” the beloved singer wrote. “I’m proud of my son.”

He then signed off the post in comical fashion, writing, “Signed, Nicholas Cage. I mean, Elvis Presley. I mean, Jim Carrey. I mean, John Mayer. I mean, Elton John. I mean. Billy Idol. I mean, Little Richard. I mean, Ozzy Osbourne. I mean, Paul McCartney. I mean, John Travolta. I mean, Sting. I mean, Garth Brooks. I mean, Donny Osmond.”

“PS. I don’t like that lunchbox anymore!” he added, referencing a clue that gave away Chris’ identity in the finale. The lunchbox in question featured a cartoon drawing of Donny & Marie, which allowed fellow finalist, Monay, to figure out Chris’ famous connection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donny Osmond (@donnyosmond)

Speaking to People, Chris confirmed that his dad has been “laughing his head off” watching the show. “We talk on the daily and he’s been a good support, but he also has been laughing through it,” the third place finalist added.

“I think we both realized that he has such a strong following from the ’70s, all of these moms,” Chris continued, referencing how some of the younger contestants weren’t as familiar with The Osmonds. “I am definitely the chatter in social media and Reddit. All these millennials and Gen-Z’ers are like, ‘Yeah, I had no idea until my mom told me that it was [Donny Osmond], and now it’s really apparent.’ So it’s a fun realization, but he’s had a blast watching it.”

Chris was eliminated in third place after Monay figured out his relative. That left Monay and Gabriel as the final two, with Gabriel choosing to be the guesser and correctly naming Curb Your Enthusiasm star J.B. Smoove as Monay’s claim to fame, making him the winner of Season 2.