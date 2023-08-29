“Gold like that, you can’t control it. and if you can’t handle it, then it will find its way to someone who can.” So teases the trailer for The Gold, coming to Paramount+, and TV Insider has the exclusive first look.

The drama, commissioned in partnership with the BBC and premiering with the first two episodes on Sunday, September 17, is inspired by the real-life events that took place on November 26, 1983, when six armed men broke into the Brink’s-Mat security depot near London’s Heathrow Airport and inadvertently stumbled across gold bullion worth £26m.

According to detectives, what started as a typical Old Kent Road armed robbery became a seminal event in British criminal history because it’s remarkable for the scale of the theft (at the time, the biggest in world history) and its wider legacy. The disposal of the bullion caused the birth of large-scale international money laundering; provided the dirty money that helped fuel the London Docklands property boom; united blue- and white-collar criminals; and left controversy and murder in its wake.

Watch the trailer above for a look at the robbery and subsequent investigation. After all, “money like that will end up in surprising places with surprising people.” The theft is just the beginning.

The Gold stars Hugh Bonneville, alongside Dominic Cooper, Jack Lowden, Charlotte Spencer, Tom Cullen, Emun Elliott, Sean Harris, Ellora Torchia, Stefanie Martini, Daniel Ings, and Adam Nagaitis.

The series was created and written by Neil Forsyth. It is co-produced by Tannadice Pictures, an Objective Fiction partner, and Paramount Television International Studios. The Gold first premiered in the UK on the BBC, where it received widespread acclaim and became one of the UK’s biggest new dramas of the year so far.

The Gold, Series Premiere (two episodes), Sunday, September 17, Paramount+