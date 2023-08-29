What’s Coming to Prime Video in September 2023

There’s plenty to watch on Prime Video and Amazon Freevee, both new originals and old favorites now available to stream, in September.

Originals coming to Prime Video include The Wheel of Time Season 2, while over on Freevee, there’s the new chapter of Australian soap Neighbours. Other titles you’ll be able to stream include the first four seasons of the new Magnum P.I., The Bourne Identity and its sequels, 10 Things I Hate About You, and Rocky and Rocky II.

Scroll down for a full look at what’s available this September on Prime Video and Freevee.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

September 1

Arabian Nights (2000)

Spin City S1-S6 (1997)

*The Wheel of Time Season 2 (2023)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

2001: A Space Odyssey (1970)

21 Grams (2004)

23:59 (2011)

A Bullet for Pretty Boy (1970)

A Force Of One (1979)

A Man Called Sarge (1990)

A Matter of Time (1976)

A Rage to Live (1965)

Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948)

After Midnight (1989)

Alakazam the Great (1961)

Alex Cross (2012)

All About My Mother (2000)

Amazons Of Rome (1963)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja 2: The Confrontation (1987)

American Ninja 3: Blood Hunt (1989)

American Ninja 4: The Annihilation (1991)

Anaconda (1997)

And Your Name Is Jonah (1979)

Angel Eyes (2001)

Apartment 143 (2012)

April Morning (1988)

Are You In The House Alone? (2022)

Army of Darkness (1993)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Back to School (1986)

Bad Education (2020)

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bailout At 43,000 (1957)

Balls Out (2015)

Beer (1985)

Behind the Mask (1999)

Belly Of An Architect (1990)

Berlin Tunnel 21 (1981)

Bewitched (2005)

Billion Dollar Brain (1967)

Blow (2001)

Body Slam (1987)

Born to Race (2011)

Bowling For Columbine (2002)

Boy of the Streets (1937)

Breakdown (1997)

Brides of Dracula (1960)

Brigadoon (1954)

Broken Embraces (2010)

Buster (1988)

Calendar Girl Murders (1984)

California Dreaming (1979)

Campus Rhythm (1943)

Captain Kidd and the Slave Girl (1954)

Carpool (1996)

Carry on Columbus (1992)

Carve Her Name with Pride (1958)

Chasing Papi (2003)

Cheerleaders Beach Party (1978)

Children Of Men (2007)

Child’s Play (2019)

China Doll (1958)

Chrome and Hot Leather (1971)

Cocaine: One Man’s Seduction (1983)

Committed (2000)

Conan The Barbarian (2011)

Condor (1986)

Confidence Girl (1952)

Courage Mountain (1990)

Crossplot (1969)

Curse Of The Swamp Creature (1966)

Curse of the Undead (1959)

Cycle Savages (1969)

Dagmar’s Hot Pants, Inc. (1971)

Damned River (1989)

Dancers (1987)

Danger in Paradise (1977)

Dangerous Love (1988)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Defiance (2009)

Deja Vu (2006)

Desert Sands (1955)

Desperado (1995)

Detective Kitty O’Day (1944)

Detective School Dropouts (1986)

Devil (2010)

Devil’s Eight (1969)

Diary of a Bachelor (1964)

Dogs (1977)

Don’t Worry, We’ll Think of a Title (1966)

Double Trouble (1992)

Down The Drain (1990)

Dr. Heckyl and Mr. Hype (1980)

Dracula (1931)

Drag Me To Hell (2009)

Driving Miss Daisy (1990)

Dust 2 Glory (2017)

Edge of Darkness (2010)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Eight on the Lam (1967)

Electra Glide In Blue (1973)

Elephant Tales (2006)

Europa Report (2013)

Evil Dead (2013)

Explosive Generation (1961)

Extraction (2015)

Face/Off (1997)

Fanboys (2009)

Fashion Model (1945)

Fatal Charm (1978)

Fearless Frank (1969)

Finders Keepers (2014)

Flight That Disappeared (1961)

Flight to Hong Kong (1956)

Fools Rush In (1997)

For The Love of Aaron (1994)

For The Love of It (1980)

For Those Who Think Young (1964)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

From Hollywood to Deadwood (1989)

Frontera (2014)

Fury on Wheels (1971)

Gambit (1967)

Ghost Story (1981)

Gigli (2003)

Grace Quigley (1985)

Grievous Bodily Harm (1988)

Hangfire (1991)

Haunted House (2023)

Hawks (1989)

Hell Drivers (1958)

Here Comes the Devil (2012)

Hollywood Harry (1986)

Honeymoon Limited (1935)

Hostile Witness (1969)

Hot Under The Collar (1991)

Hotel Rwanda (2005)

Hugo (2011)

I Am Durán (2019)

I Saw the Devil (2010)

I’m So Excited! (2013)

Inconceivable (2017)

Innocent Lies (1995)

Intimate Strangers (2006)

Invisible Invaders (1959)

It Rains In My Village (1968)

Jarhead (2005)

Jeff, Who Lives At Home (2011)

Joyride (2022)

Juan Of The Dead (2012)

Kalifornia (1993)

Khyber Patrol (1954)

La Bamba (1987)

Labou (2009)

Lady In A Corner (1989)

Ladybird, Ladybird (1995)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde (2003)

Legend Of Johnny Lingo (2003)

Little Dorrit (Part 1) (1988)

Little Dorrit (Part 2) (1988)

Little Sweetheart (1989)

Lost Battalion (1960)

Mama (2013)

Mandrill (2009)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Matchless (1967)

Meeting At Midnight (1944)

Men’s Club (1986)

Mfkz (2018)

Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021)

Miss All American Beauty (1982)

Mission of the Shark (1991)

Mixed Company (1974)

Mystery Liner (1934)

National Lampoon’s Movie Madness (1983)

New York Minute (2004)

Nicholas Nickleby (2002)

Night Creatures (1962)

No (2012)

Observe and Report (2009)

Octavia (1984)

October Sky (1999)

Of Mice and Men (1992)

One Man’s Way (1964)

One Summer Love (1976)

Operation Atlantis (1965)

Overkill (1996)

Panga (1990)

Passport To Terror (1989)

Phaedra (1962)

Play Misty For Me (1971)

Portrait Of A Stripper (1979)

Powaqqatsi (1988)

Predator: The Quietus (1988)

Private Investigations (1987)

Prophecy (1979)

Pulse (2006)

Quinceanera (1960)

Raiders of the Seven Seas (1953)

Red Dawn (1984)

Red Eye (2005)

Red Riding Hood (1988)

Red River (1948)

Reform School Girls (1969)

Riddick (2013)

Riot in Juvenile Prison (1959)

River of Death (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rose Garden (1989)

Roxanne (1987)

Rumble Fish (1983)

Runaway Train (1985)

Running Scared (2006)

Safari 3000 (1982)

Season Of Fear (1989)

Secret Window (2004)

Sense And Sensibility (1996)

Sergeant Deadhead (1965)

Seven Hours to Judgment (1988)

Sharks’ Treasure (1975)

She’s Out of My League (2010)

She’s the One (1996)

Sin Nombre (2009)

Sinister (2012)

Slamdance (1987)

Snitch (2013)

Son of Dracula (1943)

Space Probe Taurus (1965)

Spanglish (2004)

Spell (1977)

Stardust (2007)

Step Up (2006)

Sticky Fingers (1988)

Stigmata (1999)

Sugar (2009)

Summer Rental (1985)

Surrender (1987)

Sword Of The Valiant (1984)

Tangerine (2015)

Tenth Man (1988)

The Adventures Of Gerard (1978)

The Adventures Of The American Rabbit (1986)

The Assisi Underground (1986)

The Bad News Bears (1976)

The Beast with a Million Eyes (1955)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Black Dahlia (2006)

The Black Tent (1957)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Break-Up (2006)

The Cat Burglar (1961)

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004)

The Clown and the Kid (1961)

The Diary of a High School Bride (1959)

The Dictator (2012)

The Evictors (1979)

The Fake (1953)

The Family Stone (2005)

The Final Alliance (1990)

The Finest Hour (1991)

The Frog Prince (1988)

The Ghost in the Invisible Bikini (1966)

The Incredible 2-Headed Transplant (1971)

The Invisible Man (1933)

The Jewel Of The Nile (1985)

The Late Great Planet Earth (1979)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

The Little Vampire (2017)

The Living Ghost (1942)

The Locusts (1997)

The Machinist (2004)

The Manchu Eagle Murder Caper Mystery (1975)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

The Mighty Quinn (1989)

The Misfits (1961)

The Motorcycle Diaries (2004)

The Mouse on the Moon (1963)

The Mummy (1932)

The Naked Cage (1986)

The Night They Raided Minsky’s (1968)

The Possession (2012)

The Prince (2014)

The Program (1993)

The Ring (2002)

The Sacrament (2014)

The Savage Wild (1970)

The Secret In Their Eyes (2010)

The Sharkfighters (1956)

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (2005)

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

The Winds of Kitty Hawk (1978)

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Young Savages (1961)

Three Came To Kill (1960)

Three Kinds of Heat (1987)

Through Naked Eyes (1983)

Time Limit (1957)

To Catch a Thief (1955)

Tough Guys Don’t Dance (1987)

Track of Thunder (1967)

Transformations (1991)

Transporter 3 (2008)

Trollhunter (2011)

True Heart (1996)

Underground (1970)

Unholy Rollers (1972)

Unsettled Land (1989)

V/H/S (2012)

War, Italian Style (1967)

Warriors Five (1962)

We Still Kill the Old Way (1968)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

Where the Buffalo Roam (1980)

Where the River Runs Black (1986)

Wild Bill (1995)

Wild Racers (1968)

Wild Things (1998)

Windows (1980)

Woman Of Straw (1964)

Young Racers (1963)

Zack And Miri Make A Porno (2008)

September 5

*One Shot: Overtime Elite (2023)

In six parts, this sports docuseries bounces into the world of Overtime Elite, an Atlanta-based pro basketball league for young adults from around the world. See next-generation basketballers — like identical twins Ausar and Amen Thompson, who made history by being the first brothers selected in the Top 5 (and back-to-back) during the same NBA Draft earlier this year — sweat through the challenges of building a professional sporting career. Sounds like a slam dunk to us!

September 7

Single Moms Club (2014)

September 8

*Sitting in Bars with Cake (2023)

Unlucky-in-love Jane (grown-ish’s Yara Shahidi, also executive producing) bakes a cake to celebrate her BFF Corinne’s (Ghosts’ Odessa A’zion, far left, with Shahidi) birthday and brings it to a bar, unexpectedly finding that the sugary dessert also draws single men like bees to honey in this sweet (pun intended!) flick. At Corinne’s urging, shy Jane commits to a year of baking cakes and bringing them to various Los Angeles watering holes (they call the process “cakebarring”) in hopes of finding Jane’s happily ever after. Ron Livingston and Bette Midler also star. As delicious as all this sounds, the film, inspired by true events and based on Audrey Shulman’s book of the same name, also mixes a few scoops of sadness into its winning recipe. Grab tissues! —Jim Halterman

September 12

Inside (2023)

*Kelce (2023)

September 14

*Thursday Night Football (2023)

September 15

*Wilderness (2023)

*Written in the Stars (2023)

*A Million Miles Away (2023)

September 19

A Thousand and One (2023)

September 22

*Cassandro (2023)

Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant (2023)

September 26

*The Fake Sheikh (2023)

September 29

*Gen V (2023)

The Boys gives it the old college try with this inventive, NSFW spinoff set at Godolkin University,“America’s only college exclusively for young-adult superheroes.” But these kids are not all right. Freshman Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair, above center), an orphan with the ability to control blood, realizes that she’ll need more than superpowers to survive her first semester when chaos erupts on campus.

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

September 1

*God. Family. Football. (2023)

Magnum P.I. S1-4 (2018)

Miami Vice S1-5 (1984)

1984 (1984)

All Eyez on Me (2017)

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)

Battleship (2012)

Blue Bayou (2021)

Contraband (2012)

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to Ask (1972)

Fled (1996)

For Greater Glory (2012)

Harlem Nights (1989)

Heaven’s Gate (1980)

Hoodlum (1997)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Identity Thief (2013)

Judgment at Nuremberg (1961)

Jurassic World (2015)

Kick-Ass 2 (2013)

Killer Klowns From Outer Space (1988)

Lifeforce (1985)

Mad Max (1979)

Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates (2016)

Parker (2013)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Red Sparrow (2018)

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

Rollerball (1975)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Something Wild (1986)

Stargate: Continuum (2008)

Stargate: The Ark of Truth (2008)

That’s My Boy (2012)

The Card Counter (2021)

The Forever Purge (2021)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The House Bunny (2008)

The Killing (1956)

The Last House on the Left (1972)

The Long Goodbye (1973)

The Other Guys (2010)

The Pink Panther (1963)

The Post (2017)

The Raven (2012)

The Shape of Water (2017)

The Spy Who Dumped Me (2018)

Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)

Widows (2018)

September 3

Next Three Days (2010)

September 7

The Originals S1-5 (2013)

September 18

*Neighbours: A New Chapter (2023)

StarDog and TurboCat (2019)

September 23

Cats (2018)

September 30

CHiPs S1-6 (1977)