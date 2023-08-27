Arleen Sorkin Dies: Original Voice of Harley Quinn & ‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Was 67

Arleen Sorkin arrives at Les Girls 9, a cabaret featuring celebrity performances to raise funds for the National Breast Cancer Coalition on October 5, 2009 in Los Angeles
Arleen Sorkin, who starred on Days of Our Lives and voiced DC Comics villain Harley Quinn for two decades, has died. She was 67 years old.

Sorkin died on Thursday, August 24, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn announced the news on Instagram on Saturday, August 26.

“Rest in Peace, Arleen Sorkin, the incredibly talented original voice of Harley Quinn, who helped to create the character so many of us love,” Gunn wrote. “Love to her family and friends.”

Sorkin starting voicing Harley when DC introduced the Clown Princess of Crime for the first time on the TV show Batman: The Animated Series in 1992. She later played the part in the TV shows Superman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures, Gotham Girls, Static Shock, and Justice League. Sorkin also lent her voice to Harley in the video games The Adventures of Batman & Robin, Batman: Vengeance, Batman: Arkham Asylum, and DC Universe Online.

BATMAN: THE ANIMATED SERIES, (from left): Batman, Harley Quinn, Robin, 1992-95

Warner Bros./Courtesy: Everett Collection

Paul Dini, who co-created the character of Harley Quinn, was a college friend of Sorkin’s, and he told Vulture in 2017 that he cast Sorkin to play the character after she gave him a VHS tape of her Days of Our Lives work, including an episode that featured her in a jester costume.

“I remember being sick one day and I popped in the tape to alleviate the boredom. I had already decided to give the Joker a henchwoman in the script, and thought Arleen’s screwball persona would be a good contrast to the Joker’s dangerous insanity,” he said. “I also liked the idea of putting Harley in some sort of colorful costume, harkening back to the molls of the 1960s live-action Batman series. Seeing Arleen in the jester costume around that time just helped fix that image in my brain.”

Mark Hamill, who played the Joker on Batman: The Animated Series, tweeted a tribute to Sorkin on Saturday, calling her a “not just a wonderful talent, but a truly wonderful person.”

And Tara Strong, who has voiced Harley in video games since 2011, also tweeted in Sorkin’s honor, writing, “Without this gorgeous, talented goddess, #HarleyQuinn would have never existed. She was the inspiration & the heart & soul of this iconic character.”

On Days, Sorkin played wedding planner Calliope Jones between 1984 and 1990 and made reprise appearances as the character in 1992, 2006, and 2010. She won four Soap Opera Digest Awards and was nominated for two Daytime Emmys for her performance on the NBC soap.

Her other acting credits include a supporting role in the Fox sitcom Duet (later rebranded as Open House) and guest appearances in Dream On and Frasier. She also co-hosted the ABC clip show America’s Funniest People with Dave Coulier from 1990 to 2002.

She is survived by her husband, Modern Family co-creator Christopher Lloyd, and their two children.

