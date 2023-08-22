[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 2.]

Abbott Elementary‘s third season may not be on the horizon anytime soon amid ongoing writers and actors strikes, but we can’t help but wonder about what awaits us once it finally does return, mainly what’s next for Janine (Quinta Brunson) and Gregory (Tyler James Williams).

The will-they-won’t-they duo finally admitted their feelings for one another in the Season 2 finale episode, “Franklin Institute,” but for viewers rooting them on at home, there wasn’t the romantic outcome they’d hoped for. Janine decided she needed to take time to be selfish and spend time by herself to maintain their friendship instead of potentially spoiling the promise and potential they have as a couple in the future.

While Gregory respects her wishes, it was clear he was disappointed by the outcome as the duo geared up for the upcoming end of year at Abbott. But does this development mean there isn’t romance ahead in Season 3? Do fans even want the duo to end up together, and if so, do they want it to happen that quickly?

In Season 2, Janine and Gregory shared a kiss at a teacher’s conference, but that’s as far as either one of them has gone in the romance department. With this step backward, are they starting from the beginning, or will a summer of self-reflection be enough to convince Janine it’s time to start a relationship with Gregory? Only time will tell for certain.

One detail we will point out is that Janine planned a solo trip to Ocean City in Maryland, which happens to be in the same state Gregory is from. Who is to say they won’t connect over the summer… If that were the case, they could even start Season 3 in a relationship, but that might seem unfair to viewers rooting for the potential couple.

One thing’s for sure, colleague Jacob (Chris Perfetti) is rooting for the pair, as the star told TV Insider back in June, “I think one of my favorite components of this character is that Jacob feels very much like a social puppy and kind of an emotional sponge. I think he took it just as hard, if not harder [than fans], over the rollercoaster that is their relationship.”

What do you think? Should Janine and Gregory pursue a relationship in Season 3? Let us know in the poll below, and sound off in the comments section. And stay tuned for any potential updates regarding Abbott Elementary‘s third season as we await the end of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Abbott Elementary, Seasons 1 & 2, Streaming now, Hulu and Max

