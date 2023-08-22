‘All Rise’ Ending: Simone Missick Courtroom Drama Sets Final Season Premiere at OWN (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Comments

All Rise

 More

The OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network courtroom drama All Rise is set to end. It has been announced that the upcoming second half of its third season will be its last. Fans of the show can catch a glimpse of what’s in store when the show returns in a new trailer featuring Simone Missick‘s Judge Lola Carmichael.

The one-hour courtroom drama will kick off its final season beginning Saturday, September 16 at 9 pm ET/PT for a 10-episode run. From Warner Bros. Television, All Rise continues to take an intimate look into the lives of those working within the justice system through the lens of a bustling Los Angeles courthouse.

Simon Missick in 'All Rise' Key Art

(Credit: OWN)

These installments mark the second half of Season 3 which kicked off with ten episodes in 2022. Set to pick up where the last half of the season left off, the premiere will chronicle the events following a dangerous Smash and Grab case, which left the courthouse in chaos as long as many lives in the balance.

“We are extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN. “We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”

'All Rise': Simone Missick Reveals How Moving to OWN Changed the Series
Related

'All Rise': Simone Missick Reveals How Moving to OWN Changed the Series

Along with featuring Missick, All Rise‘s cast includes Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort, Marg Helgenberger, Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, Suzanne Cryer, Roger Guenveur Smith, Christian Keyes, and Ian Anthony Dale.

Executive produced by Missick, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Michael M. Robin, and Len Goldstein, All Rise is produced by Warner Bros. Television. It’s been nominated for NAACP Image Awards and Black Reel Awards. Don’t miss the final episodes, tune into All Rise when it returns to OWN this fall, and check out the trailer above.

All Rise, Final Season Premiere, Saturday, September 16, 9 pm ET/PT, OWN

All Rise - OWN

All Rise where to stream

All Rise

Simone Missick

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik for 'Jeopardy!'
1
Ken Jennings Replaces Mayim Bialik as Host of ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’
'Sullivan's Crossing,' 'The Masked Singer,' and 'Survivor'
2
Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: Which New Shows & Seasons Will Debut?
Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Lori Greiner, and Robert Herjavec of 'Shark Tank'
3
ABC Fall 2023 Schedule: ‘Shark Tank’ Gets Premiere Date — What About ‘Dancing With the Stars’?
Mayim Bialik on Jeopardy!
4
Why Mayim Bialik Isn’t Hosting ‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Next Season
Devery Jacobs, Elva Guerra, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, and D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai in 'Reservation Dogs'
5
Ask Matt: ‘Reservation Dogs’ Is a Sleeper, ‘League’ Cancellation & More