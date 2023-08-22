The OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network courtroom drama All Rise is set to end. It has been announced that the upcoming second half of its third season will be its last. Fans of the show can catch a glimpse of what’s in store when the show returns in a new trailer featuring Simone Missick‘s Judge Lola Carmichael.

The one-hour courtroom drama will kick off its final season beginning Saturday, September 16 at 9 pm ET/PT for a 10-episode run. From Warner Bros. Television, All Rise continues to take an intimate look into the lives of those working within the justice system through the lens of a bustling Los Angeles courthouse.

These installments mark the second half of Season 3 which kicked off with ten episodes in 2022. Set to pick up where the last half of the season left off, the premiere will chronicle the events following a dangerous Smash and Grab case, which left the courthouse in chaos as long as many lives in the balance.

“We are extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN. “We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”

Along with featuring Missick, All Rise‘s cast includes Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort, Marg Helgenberger, Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, Suzanne Cryer, Roger Guenveur Smith, Christian Keyes, and Ian Anthony Dale.

Executive produced by Missick, Dee Harris-Lawrence, Michael M. Robin, and Len Goldstein, All Rise is produced by Warner Bros. Television. It’s been nominated for NAACP Image Awards and Black Reel Awards. Don’t miss the final episodes, tune into All Rise when it returns to OWN this fall, and check out the trailer above.

All Rise, Final Season Premiere, Saturday, September 16, 9 pm ET/PT, OWN