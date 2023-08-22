First Look! ‘The Swarm’ Makes Waves in Trailer for International Eco-Horror Series (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water!

Now that summer is nearly over, Shark Week and The Meg 2 have swum off into the horizon and killer whales seem to have stopped attacking boats, you’d think the ocean would be a bit less unsettling. Nope, not once The Swarm surfaces this September on The CW!

Based on Frank Schatzing’s 2004 sci-fi novel about a massive underwater life force targeting mankind, the series is hitting our screens after a European run earlier this year. And it’s both an eco-thriller and straight-up scarefest.

“When I was thinking about it, I thought I’d much rather make a monster movie than a disaster movie,” says showrunner Frank Doelger (Game of Thrones). “I like the idea of a group of people out there knowing something’s problematic, [but] they don’t know what it is, so they have to find that out and see if they can conquer it.”

In TV Insider’s exclusive first look at the eight-episode series, which was shown all over the world with an international cast, you get a hint of the terror to come, as well as the jaw-dropping action sequences that accompany the attacks on mankind that come from some very pissed-off marine life. Watch it above.

And if you’re planning on a late-season vacation, you might want to boogey-board with caution.

The Swarm, Series Premiere, Tuesday, September 12, 9/8c, The CW

The Swarm (2023)

Frank Doelger

