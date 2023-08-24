TV Sports Schedule: College Football Kickoff, Little League Championship, US Open Tennis & More

The Fighting Irish and Midshipmen duke it out in Dublin, Little Leaguers get a big stage at the Little League World Series, NASCAR returns to Daytona and the US Open holds court in Queens, New York. Here’s a preview of the best sports to watch this weekend and next week:

All Times Eastern/Central.

Thursday, August 24

NFL Preseason

NFL Network & Prime Video, beginning at 7:30/6:30c

The third and final week of the NFL preseason kicks off with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Atlanta Falcons on NFL Network, followed by the Indianapolis Colts at the Philadelphia Eagles on Prime Video.

Friday, August 25

NFL Preseason

NFL Network & CBS, beginning at 8/7c

Week 3 of the NFL preseason continues with the Detroit Lions at the Carolina Panthers on CBS. NFL Network airs the New England Patriots at the Tennessee Titans and the L.A. Chargers at the San Francisco 49ers.

Saturday, August 26

English Premier League Soccer

USA Network & NBC, beginning at 7a/6a c

In matchround three of the Premier League, Bournemouth hosts Tottenham Hotspur at Vitality Stadium and Arsenal is up against Fulham at Emirates Stadium on USA Network. On NBC, Brighton & Hove Albion contests West Ham United at Amex Stadium.

Little League Baseball World Series

ABC, beginning at 12:30/11:30a c

The Little League Baseball World Series U.S. and International championship games are held today at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Winners advance to tomorrow’s title game.

NFL Preseason

NFL Network, beginning at 1/noon c

NFL Network wraps up its live game coverage of the 2023 preseason with the Cleveland Browns at the Kansas City Chiefs, the N.Y. Jets at the N.Y. Giants and the L.A. Rams at the Denver Broncos.

College Football

NBC & ABC, beginning at 2:30/1:30c

The Navy Midshipmen and Notre Dame Fighting Irish square off in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland on NBC. In primetime, ABC airs the Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kick-Off between the Jackson State Tigers and the South Carolina State Bulldogs in Atlanta.

MLB Baseball

FS1 & FOX, beginning at 4/3c

FOX Sports’ Saturday MLB action begins on FS1 with the Atlanta Braves at the San Francisco Giants. Then on FOX’s regional primetime broadcast, viewers will see either the St. Louis Cardinals at the Philadelphia Phillies, the Texas Rangers at the Minnesota Twins or the Chicago Cubs at the Pittsburgh Pirates.

NASCAR Cup Series: Coke Zero Sugar 400

NBC, 7/6c

The final race of the NASCAR Cup Series regular season takes place at Daytona International Speedway, as top drivers William Byron, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., Ross Chastain and others look to solidify their spots in the playoffs.

Sunday, August 27

English Premier League Soccer

USA Network, beginning at 9a/8a c

Matchround three of the Premier League continues with Sheffield United vs. Manchester City at Bramall Lane and Newcastle United vs. Liverpool at St James’ Park on USA Network.

Little League Baseball World Series: Championship

ABC, 3/2c

The U.S. and International champions face off today at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the 2023 Little League Baseball World Series title.

NTT IndyCar Series: Bommarito Automotive Group 500

NBC, 3:30/2:30c

World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis brings IndyCar drivers Alex Palou, Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson and others to compete for 260 laps around the 1.25-mile egg-shaped oval.

NFL Preseason: Houston at New Orleans

FOX, 8/7c

First-round draft pick C.J. Stroud could see some action under center for the Houston Texans as they visit the New Orleans Saints in the final game of the 2023 NFL preseason.

Monday, August 28

Tennis: US Open: Early Rounds

ESPN, noon/11a c

The year’s final Grand Slam is held at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Poland’s Iga Świątek are defending singles champions. ESPN and ESPN2 combine to televise the tournament through Sept. 10.

Tuesday, August 29

MLB Baseball: Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs

TBS, 8/7c

Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers try to extend their lead in the NL Central over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Thursday, August 31

College Football

ESPN & FOX, beginning at 8/7c

College football’s kickoff week continues tonight with Florida at Utah in a nonconference clash on ESPN and Nebraska at Minnesota in a Big Ten matchup on FOX.