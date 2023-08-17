‘Stranger Things’ Fan Dumps Husband After Getting Catfished by Dacre Montgomery Scammer

Get Inside the Upside Down Subscribe to our Stranger Things Newsletter:

A Stranger Things fan from Kentucky thought she was in a personal relationship with star Dacre Montgomery, subsequently leaving her husband and spending over $10,000 on the scammer.

In a Catfished YouTube series, the Kentucky woman McKayla admitted she left her husband after falling in love with someone online that she believed to be the 28-year-old Australian actor. Although they “just really hit it off” while chatting in an online forum for creatives, she was still “suspicious from the get-go.” However, the person she was chatting with began “doing things that make me believe” he was really the star.

“I am obsessed with Stranger Things,” McKayla said. “[His character] Billy is just this bully. He kind of comes in, tries to dominate, which is totally unlike his actual personality.” McKayla shared that the person told her he and his model girlfriend, Liv Pollock, were about to break up due to her controlling behavior.

“I kind of empathize with that because my ex-husband was that way,” she said. “At about a year after we kind of admitted feelings for each other, he said, you know, ‘There’s nothing like, you know, the feeling of love when it’s reciprocated.’ And I said, ‘What?’ And he said, ‘I’m indirectly asking you out.'”

While pretending to be the actor, the scammer got McKayla to fund his life for over a year after telling her Pollock had control of his bank accounts. She sent him roughly $10,000 throughout the course of their relationship.

She was officially convinced the scammer was Montgomery when they advised her to tune into the Stranger Things Season 4 episode “Dear Billy” the night before, which saw the actor making a shocking return following his death in the show. She didn’t believe anyone besides the actor could provide such information in advance.

The scammer would also send poems that echoed the writing of Montgomery’s DKMH: Poems, a 2020 poetry collection.

“If you’re someone like me, you’re afraid of abandonment, and you’re a real big people pleaser, and you’re very co-dependent,” McKayla said. “These scammers, they just kind of come in, and they leech off that.”

McKayla added, “It’s a dopamine fix every time you wake up, every time you go to bed, several hours a day. It’s a fix. It’s a hit.”

Montgomery has yet to respond or make a statement about the story.

Check out the episode in full below.

