Netflix has officially announced the premiere date for the hotly anticipated second season of Selling The OC. Following Season 1, which highlighted the Oppenheim Group real estate agents in the affluent Orange County community, this season, “reputation is everything,” according to the streamer.

“Reputations, romances, and relationships are on the line when The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County team returns,” says Netflix. “These young and hungry agents will risk everything while navigating a hot real estate market and even hotter rumors.” Will the pressure and allure of the L.A. lifestyle prove too much for this new slate of agents to handle?

The streamer has also released official key art for Selling the OC Season 2, which can be seen below.

In Selling the OC Season 1, a fresh set of realtors squared off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Jason and Brett Oppenheim lead the show as its stars, and Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland appeared in the initial season.

Selling the OC is a spin-off of Selling Sunset, which also features the Oppenheim brothers and elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group selling the luxe life to affluent buyers in L.A. Five seasons of Selling Sunset have been released (with the latest reunion special just dropping), while there’s also been one of Selling Tampa.

Selling the OC Season 2 will consist of eight 30-minute episodes. It’s executive produced by Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Suzy Ratner, Kristofer Lindquist, and Skyler Wakil and is a production of Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate.

Selling the OC, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, September 8, Netflix