The Selling Sunset franchise is expanding with Selling the OC. Premiering August 24 on Netflix, Selling the OC tracks The Oppenheim Group’s expansion to Orange County, where an all-new real estate team shows off lavish oceanfront listings and big personalities make waves. Netflix dropped the first trailer, above, for the debut season on Wednesday, August 10, giving fans a first look at their possible new reality favorites.

In Selling the OC, a fresh set of realtors square off, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast. Will the pressure prove too much for these agents to handle? Appearing in the season are Jason and Brett Oppenheim, Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt, Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri, and Tyler Stanaland.

Jason is the Selling Sunset head honcho. He co-stars in the new series with his twin brother and business partner, Brett. Hall, Jarvis, and Rose make up “The Alexandras.” Hall is one of Orange County’s top-ranking realtors. Jarvis is an OC-based realtor and practicing attorney who uses her legal knowledge to help negotiate and advocate for clients, and she’s pals with Selling Sunset‘s Chelsea Lazkani. Rose has a background in sales and client services.

Stanaland is a fifth-generation realtor who got his license at just 18 years old. Brindle is a former model who worked throughout Europe before moving to California in 2011. She’s one of the newest realtors, having joined The O Group early last year. Shortt is a pro in operations management, marketing, and client relations, having sold over 150 properties since entering the industry. And Cardona was an award-winning, top 1 percent agent on Zillow agent before joining The O Group. Netflix teased that she nabs an impressive listing early on in the season.

Helou was one of the agency’s first recruits and worked in residential development before. Marshall is a relative newcomer to the group and boasts a background in PR. Palmieri has been with The O Group since 2021 since starting his career in South Florida. And rounding out the cast is Victoria, a model, husband, and father of two who started his real estate career in 2017.

Selling the OC Season 1 will consist of eight, 30-minute episodes. It’s executive produced by Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Suzy Ratner, Kristofer Lindquist, and Skyler Wakil and is a production of Done and Done Productions and Lionsgate.

Selling the OC, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 24, Netflix