[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

Prime Video‘s hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty is known for more than its controversial love triangle, as music remains a hot topic among viewers following each week’s new episode.

As Season 2’s finale approaches, we can’t help but reflect on the various tunes shared throughout the season ranging from Taylor Swift songs like “Delicate (Taylor’s Version)” and “invisible string” to Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “drivers license.” While these are all memorable in their own way, we asked the stars of the series to choose a song of the summer from Seasons 1 and 2.

Speaking to Lola Tung, Sean Kaufman, Christopher Briney, Gavin Casalegno, Rain Spencer, David Iacono, and Elsie Fisher about the big debate, the stars had a fun time selecting their favorite songs, as seen in the video above. When it comes to leading lady Tung who plays Belly Conklin, the actress says Swift’s “Cruel Summer” is a “big one,” noting “it’s in the name.”

Meanwhile, Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah Fisher, reminisced with his selection of Tyler, the Creator‘s “ARE WE STILL FRIENDS?” which played over his character’s first kiss with Belly (above). “That music moment,” Casalegno says, is “beautiful.”

As for Spencer, who plays Belly’s best friend, Taylor Jewel, in the show, she struggles to find the title of Sublime’s “Doin Time,” which plays over Belly’s entrance to Season 2’s big blowout party in Episode 6. And Kaufman, who plays Steven Conklin, paid homage to Season 2’s premiere episode usage of “drivers license,” noting it was a big song of the summer “last summer.”

When it comes to Briney, who plays moody Conrad Fisher, he showed appreciation for showrunner and writer Jenny Han‘s inclusion of The Strokes’ “Last Nite,” saying, “Jenny was sweet to put The Strokes in… I’m not gonna say for me ’cause she likes The Strokes too, but I’m a big fan of that scene.”

See what other selections the stars are making in the video above, and don’t miss The Summer I Turned Pretty as Season 2 continues on Prime Video.

The Summer I Turned Pretty, Season 2, Fridays, Prime Video