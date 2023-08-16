‘Shelter’ EP Says Kids ‘Are in Over Their Heads’ in Harlan Coben Adaptation

When the limited series Harlan Coben’s Shelter begins, quick-witted 15-year-old Mickey Bolitar (an endearing Jaden Michael) is having a terrible year. His father, Brad (Kristoffer Polaha), died in a car crash in front of him, and his mother, Kitty (Narci Regina), has spiraled into depression. He’s now living with his aunt Shira (Constance Zimmer) in his dad’s hometown of Kasselton, New Jersey, and navigating a snooty new high school.

Circling around friendship, family, and loss with welcome sprinkles of humor, the show is based on bestselling author Harlan Coben’s young adult mysteries, spun off from his wildly popular Myron Bolitar adult novels. (In the YA books, Mickey lives with his uncle Myron, a sports agent and detective who’s not in this TV adaptation.)

Mickey quickly ends up on a twisty mission: investigating the unexplained disappearance of his crush, classmate Ashley (Samantha Bugliaro), also a school newcomer. He’ll have help from his Scooby gang of new pals: mysterious goth Ema (Abby Corrigan) and the quirky Spoon (Adrian Greensmith, above second from left, with Corrigan, Michael, and Sage Linder who plays Rachel, a popular cheerleader with a secret.)

“They take on a mystery with thrills and adventure,” says executive producer Edward Ornelas. As they poke around, he adds, “layers are pulled back, and there are revelations.” Big ones!

They find a criminal conspiracy with more missing folks, as well as links to the “Bat Lady,” an elderly town recluse with a horrific past (Tovah Feldshuh), and shockingly, Mickey’s dad. “What starts out small becomes bigger and bigger, and there is a large criminal component to it,” Ornelas teases. “But even though they are in over their heads, [the kids] want to make things right; they want to make the world a better place.”

Shelter, Series Premiere (three episodes), Friday, August 18, Prime Video