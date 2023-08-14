The latest teaser for Disney+‘s upcoming Star Wars spinoff series Ahsoka has teased the return of Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker and his villainous alter ego Darth Vader.

In the trailer (watch below), we see Rosario Dawson‘s Ahsoka Tano squaring off in a lightsaber battle with mercenary Baylan Skoll (played by the late Ray Stevenson).

During the fight, Baylan talks about Ahsoka’s former Jedi mentor, saying, “Everyone in the Order knew Anakin Skywalker; few would live to see what he became.”

“Before the end of the Clone Wars, I walked away from him and the Jedi,” Ahsoka tells Baylan as we see brief shots of the young Skywalker before he transformed into the infamous Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Christensen’s narration plays over the rest of the teaser, which sees more lightsaber battles, racing X-wing starfighters, and the introduction of Ahsoka’s sidekick, Rebellion pilot Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead).

“In this war, you will face more than just droids,” Christensen’s Skywalker says. “As your master, it’s my responsibility to prepare you. I won’t always be there to look out for you. Don’t be afraid, and trust your instincts. I know you can do this, Ahsoka.”

The upcoming series, which premieres with two episodes on Wednesday, August 23, is set five years after the fall of the Empire, meaning that the Anakin scenes will most likely feature as flashbacks. The story follows Ahsoka as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy alongside her crewmates Hera and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo).

Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, and Eman Esfandi also star.

Ahsoka first appeared in the 2008 animated movie Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which served as a pilot for the later television series of the same name. The character, who Ashley Eckstein voiced, returned in the 2015 animated series Star Wars Rebels. Dawson then took on the role for The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.