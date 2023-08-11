See Paul Abdul Surprise Dancers in ‘Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake’ Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Dancers in the town of Benton, Illinois are lost in a dream when Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan arrange a surprise visit from Paula Abdul. TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek into the sweet moment in the upcoming episode, airing Sunday, August 13 on Bravo.

Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake stars the Real Housewives staples as they venture out to Benton to help spruce up the small town that was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. “From building a new playground to revitalizing the local theater with a full-on variety show and creating connections with the locals along the way, Luann and Sonja use their ingenuity to help improve the surroundings and rally the town’s spirits,” the logline describes.

In the clip above, the Manhattanites are hatching a plan to sell more tickets to the show staged by the Sloan Dance Studio. Who better to promote a dance performance than Adbul? The “Straight Up” singer is excited to meet the crew, saying she “loves being around talent.” The teen dancers are delightedly shocked as the music and dance legend walks into their rehearsal, but no one’s as moved as their dance teacher who cries upon seeing the American Idol alum.

Leann and Sonja then rally everyone together to take a photo to advertise the show, called “The Follies,” and Sonja throws a little shade her friend’s way when Luann tries to stage the group shot, which Abdul was already coordinating.

“Luann, Paula was telling everyone where to stand,” Sonja says. “Not to be a choreographer!” chimes in Abdul, as Sonja replies, “Not to be Paula F***ing Abdul! Let Paula speak, please.”

Check out the funny moment in the full clip above, and tune into Welcome to Crappie Lake to see what other hilarity ensues when Abdul comes to town.

Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake, Sundays, 9/8c, Bravo