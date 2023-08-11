Gal Gadot’s ‘Heart of Stone,’ ‘Outlander’ Midseason Finale & Putting on the ‘Kilts,’ ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is back in action as secret agent Rachel Stone in a Netflix action thriller. Outlander reaches its midseason conclusion, while series star Sam Heughan reunites with co-star Graham McTavish for a new season of their Men in Kilts travelogue. A romcom with an international twist links the son of the first female U.S. president with a British prince.

Heart of Stone

Movie Premiere

Gal Gadot leaves her Wonder Woman costume in the closet, but participates in just as many high-flying stunts, as super spy Rachel Stone in an action thriller that introduces a covert Mission: Impossible style agency known as The Charter (as in: “When governments fail, the only thing left is The Charter”). Rachel’s cover is as a low-level MI6 techie, but when The Charter’s “Heart” is hacked by the sinister Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt), it’s time to shift into Save the World mode.

Starz

Outlander

Midseason Finale 8/7c

The moment Outlander fans have been dreading has finally arrived: No, not the looming Second Battle of Saratoga, which will send Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) back to the front lines and cause Claire (Caitríona Balfe) no end of worry. It’s the midseason finale, with the remainder of Season 7 awaiting in 2024. (Oh, if only there were time-traveling stones to bridge the gap.) Elsewhere, in 1981, Roger (Richard Rankin) and Brianna (Sophie Skelton) search for kidnapped Jemmy (Blake Johnston Miller)—which portends another trip to the past for the desperate dad.

Starz

Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham

Season Premiere 9/8c

As consolation for those about to go into Outlander withdrawal, the travelogue starring Scottish actors Sam Heughan and co-star Graham McTavish sets its sights way Down Under for Season 2. Over four scenic episodes, the buddies explore New Zealand, starting with a trip down the mountainside, where they encounter an apex predator. Let’s hope it’s not wearing a red coat.

Prime Video

Red White & Royal Blue

Movie Premiere

This cross-pond romcom takes the cake—and not just because the amorous protagonists, American “first son” Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and British prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine), are covered in frosting during a slapstick altercation at their initial and very public love-hate meet-cute. Based on the delightful novel by Casey McQuiston, adapted and directed by Tony-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance), Royal Blue tracks the relationship between the bisexual son of the first female president (Uma Thurman) and the closeted prince, which could become a distraction to Madam President’s re-election bid as well as an international tabloid obsession.

