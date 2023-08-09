HBO Orders Comedy ‘The Franchise’ Starring Himesh Patel to Series

HBO has announced that the planned new comedy, The Franchise, has been ordered to series. Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) and Aya Cash (The Boys) will star alongside previously announced cast Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl. The half-hour comedy comes from Sam Mendes, Armando Iannucci, and Jon Brown.

The show will follow the crew of an unloved superhero movie franchise movie.

“With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today. Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know,” says Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series. “Together, with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can’t wait to see more.”

Patel is set to play Daniel, Cash as Anita, Hynes as Steph, Magnussen as Adam, Adefope as Dag, Goldstein as Pat, and Powell as Bryson. Recurring guest stars include Grant as Peter and Brühl as Eric.

Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; Armando Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Jon Brown and Jim Kleverweis executive produce the series. The pilot was directed by Sam Mendes and written by Jon Brown, who serves as showrunner.

Patel is known for his role in The Aeronauts as John Trew and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2022 for Station Eleven. Meanwhile, Cash is known for her small roles in Mike Birbiglia’s film Sleepwalk With Me (2012) and Martin Scorsese‘s The Wolf of Wall Street before landing a leading role in FX’s You’re the Worst.