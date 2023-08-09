HBO Orders Comedy ‘The Franchise’ Starring Himesh Patel to Series

Isaac Rouse
Comments
Himesh Patel attends HBO / HBO Max Emmy Nominees Reception
FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

HBO has announced that the planned new comedy, The Franchise, has been ordered to series. Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) and Aya Cash (The Boys) will star alongside previously announced cast Jessica Hynes, Billy Magnussen, Lolly Adefope, Darren Goldstein, Isaac Powell, Richard E. Grant, and Daniel Brühl. The half-hour comedy comes from Sam Mendes, Armando Iannucci, and Jon Brown.

The show will follow the crew of an unloved superhero movie franchise movie.

“With a deft touch only he can bring, Sam has brilliantly captured the romance and the reality of filmmaking today. Jon is superb at sending up worlds we think we already know,” says Amy Gravitt, Executive Vice President of HBO Programming, Head of HBO & Max Comedy Series. “Together, with Armando, they have delivered a truly hilarious comedy ensemble. I can’t wait to see more.”

Patel is set to play Daniel, Cash as Anita, Hynes as Steph, Magnussen as Adam, Adefope as Dag, Goldstein as Pat, and Powell as Bryson. Recurring guest stars include Grant as Peter and Brühl as Eric.

Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Nicolas Brown, and Julie Pastor for Neal Street Productions; Armando Iannucci for Dundee Productions; Jon Brown and Jim Kleverweis executive produce the series. The pilot was directed by Sam Mendes and written by Jon Brown, who serves as showrunner.

Patel is known for his role in The Aeronauts as John Trew and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2022 for Station Eleven. Meanwhile, Cash is known for her small roles in Mike Birbiglia’s film Sleepwalk With Me (2012) and Martin Scorsese‘s The Wolf of Wall Street before landing a leading role in FX’s You’re the Worst.

The Franchise

Aya Cash

Billy Magnussen

Daniel Brühl

Darren Goldstein

Himesh Patel

Lolly Adefope

Richard E. Grant

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Alexa Davalos in 'FBI: Most Wanted'
1
Alexa Davalos Not Returning to ‘FBI: Most Wanted’
Luke Jones & Laura Bileskaine in Below Deck Down Under - Season 2
2
‘Below Deck Down Under’ Cast Members Fired After Alleged Sexual Misconduct Incident
Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, John Bell, and Izzy Meikle-Small in 'Outlander' Season 7
3
‘Outlander’: Jamie’s on the Mend & Claire Gets Defensive in Midseason 7 Finale Photos
Jay Leno in Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge
4
See Jay Leno’s Reaction to ‘Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge’ SuperFanVan
Ryan Long
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Ryan Long Wows Fans With New Look