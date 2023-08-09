‘Superfan,’ ‘High School Musical’ Gets More Meta, ‘Afterparty’ Gets ‘Basic,’ a Dark ‘Dogs’ Flashback

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Superfan

Series Premiere 9/8c

Who loves ya, baby? Some of music’s biggest stars are about to find out, as five diehard fans battle it out each week in three rounds of competition to prove who knows the most about their favorite celeb. Center stage on opening night: NCIS L.A.’s rapper hero LL Cool J, who gives some one-on-one attention to whoever wins the night. Next week: Shania Twain’s turn.

Disney/Fred Hayes

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Season Premiere

Worlds collide in the fourth and final season of the High School Musical brand extension. The East High Wildcats are eager to put on their graduation-year musical, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, when a bombshell drops that original cast members of the OG High School Musical are coming to campus to film a High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie. HSM alums including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel return as themselves, commanding the spotlight to such a degree that the future of East High’s own musical is put in jeopardy.

Apple TV+

The Afterparty

The mystery comedy takes a step back to explore why Danner (Tiffany Haddish), who’s on the scene in an unofficial capacity, no longer carries a detective’s badge. Her tall tale is cut from the steamy cloth of 1990s-era erotic thrillers like Basic Instinct as Danner falls under the spell of a shady psychiatrist (Michael Ealy) whom she enlists to help her get inside the mind of an unknown arsonist. “My specialty is … passion,” he informs her while working out in his office minus a shirt. His kinks also include a messy food fetish, which somehow only makes him hotter. And despite warnings from her partner Culp (John Early), Danner is in danger of losing her professional objectivity. “This story is crazy,” marvels her new sidekick Aniq (Sam Richardson)—but you’d think he’d be used to that by now.

Shane Brown/FX

Reservation Dogs

The FX comedy takes a dark turn into the past when a stranded Bear (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai) has a chance encounter with a savior who offers him a ride home: none other than the mysterious and fabled Deer Lady (Kaniehtiio Horn). “So you’re really real,” Bear marvels. If only he knew how real, because her own road trip has a purpose: to face the demons of her childhood, when she was one of many Indigenous children taken from their families and subjected to cruel torture and abuse at a purportedly religious “training school.” As a more seasoned classmate tells her in extended flashbacks, “No one leaves. Unless you go to the cemetery.”

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM:

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop (streaming on Netflix): A four-part docuseries, part of the ongoing celebration of hip hop’s 50 th anniversary, focuses on the contributions of women, from pioneers like Queen Latifah and MC Lyte to contemporary stars including Saweetie .

anniversary, focuses on the contributions of women, from pioneers like Queen Latifah and MC Lyte to contemporary stars including . Strange Planet (streaming on Apple TV+): A whimsical animated series brings Nathan W. Pyle ’s graphic novel and social media memes to life, featuring aliens that resemble blue light bulbs with gym socks but who are a lot like us, musing on the absurdities and mysteries of life.

’s graphic novel and social media memes to life, featuring aliens that resemble blue light bulbs with gym socks but who are a lot like us, musing on the absurdities and mysteries of life. Moving (streaming on Hulu): From South Korea, and based on a popular webtoon, an action series treads the familiar turf of teens who discover they have superpowers. The twist: An assassin has arrived in Seoul, determined to wipe them out. Launches with seven episodes.