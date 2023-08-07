Eyesore Houses, 1990s Teen Sensations, ‘Bachelorette’s Fiji Trip, Dog Has His Day in ‘End Times’

HGTV

Ugliest House in America

Season Premiere 8/7c

Like Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America, this tongue-in-cheek series revels in bad choices. Comedian Retta, who regularly stole scenes in Parks and Recreation and Good Girls, hits the road for a new season of the show that finds humor in cringe-worthy home design, layout and décor. She’ll visit five locations to inspect 15 unfortunate homes, each nominated by their abashed owners, with the ultimate winner (or is that loser) receiving a $150,000 renovation from Windy City Rehab‘s Alison Victoria in the season finale.

Warner Bros. via Getty Images

Rewind the 90s

9/8c

Remember The WB? This nostalgic docuseries does, devoting the first of two hours to teen fads and sensations of the 1990s. Dawson’s Creek led the way on the youth-oriented network, and the episode also pays tribute to the genre-tweaking Scream movies, the House Party dance craze, and indelible characters like Alicia Silverstone’s Cher from Clueless. The second hour explores “Future Shock” in the countdown to Y2K, with spooky conspiracy-minded series like The X-Files fueling the nation’s paranoia.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette

8/7c

A popular location for Survivor, exotic Fiji is the backdrop for the penultimate episode of the hit dating show. (The finale airs August 21, after next week’s “Men Tell All” detour.) Fun in the jungle and on jet skis keeps Charity and her final three suitors (Dotun, Joey, and Xavier) busy while she ponders her next cut. Which of the guys will survive to the finale?

Tyler Golden

Miracle Workers

10/9c

The silliest season yet of the genre-bending anthology, set in a Road Warrior-like post-apocalypse, has earned some of its weirdest laughs from the character of Scraps the War Dog, played with abandon by repertory cast member Jon Bass. Subject to all manner of humiliation, the human pet may be the last character you expect to hear saying, “Is it too much to ask for a little dignity and respect?” But when Scraps is kidnapped and taken to the village of his origin, the dog learns what it means to be a man—and he’s not sure he’s a fan. Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim guests as an admirer from his home village, who knew him when as local hero Roland Proudheart. The subplot, in which ex-warrior Sid (Daniel Radcliffe) becomes too attached to his new ride, is even goofier.

INSIDE MONDAY TV: