Jamie Lee Curtis Says She Supports SAG-AFTRA Strike After ‘Switzerland’ Comments

Jamie Lee Curtis is emphasizing her support of the SAG-AFTRA strike after likening herself to Switzerland, a symbol of neutrality, in comments about the ongoing labor dispute.

On Saturday, August 5, the Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar winner shared an Instagram post titled “TO CLEAR UP ANY CONFUSION!”

“On Thursday, I attended a beautiful charity event celebrating the groundbreaking for the new campus of @projectangelfood, and I was inevitably asked about the strike, and I made a comment about wanting to be like Switzerland,” she wrote. “All of a sudden, the clearly desperate news cycle machine is all over me to clarify those comments. HERE THEY ARE!”

She went on: “I FULLY SUPPORT the @sagaftra strike, have volunteered making signs multiple times, and have donated to the relief fund. I SUPPORT the leadership and SUPPORT our demands.”

Curtis’ Instagram statement comes after after interview with news outlets at the Project Angel Food event. “I’m hopeful that we can all see all sides,” she told Variety. “I’m more Switzerland. I’m not a polarized person here. I don’t like the rhetoric on both sides,” she said. “Any settlement means nobody’s happy. So there will be a settlement and not everyone will be happy. I don’t like the them vs. us. The fact that there’s a them and an us bothers me.”

Jamie Lee Curtis spoke out about the Hollywood actors strike saying, ‘I hope that I can be Switzerland in all this,’ but was hopeful that a settlement could be done pic.twitter.com/8OFb8ygSk9 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 4, 2023

The 64-year-old made similar comments to Reuters at the event, and Twitter users replied to Reuters’ video of that interview to express their displeasure.

“This is so disappointing,” one person wrote.

Another commenter said, “Hey Jamie Lee Curtis, this strike isn’t for you. It’s for all of the actors and actresses that haven’t made it big like you. The 86 percent of the union that doesn’t even make the $26,000 a year to qualify for healthcare. Please stand in solidarity, but this isn’t helpful.”

In her Instagram post on Saturday, Curtis added, “I’m a rank-and-file union member. I am not on any negotiating committee. I believe we have to look at all sides in any conflict in order to find resolution, solution, and a fair and equitable settlement. Can we end this now and not turn this into some ridiculous news cycle story AND GET BACK TO THE TABLE AND NEGOTIATE?”