What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in August 2023
A new month means new arrivals to Hulu.
On the originals side, there’s the premieres of Only Murders In the Building Season 3 and Solar Opposites Season 4 this August. Plus, an all-new coming-of-age comedy, Miguel Wants to Fight, is sure to delight. Anime fans, get excited for the Season 1 Part 2 premiere of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.
When it comes to movies available to stream on the platform this month, the original Jurassic Park trilogy will be there to stream (but catch them before August 31, as they’re available on Hulu for this month only), as well as the occult classics The Craft and Practical Magic.
Hulu has an exciting collection of titles coming to the platform in August 2023. Check out the full list here, as well as all of the titles leaving Hulu by August 31.
Available This Month on Hulu:
August 1
FX’s Breeders, Fourth and Final Season Premiere
Naruto Shippuden, Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)
A Dangerous Method, 2011
The A-Team, 2010
Australia, 2008
Cantinflas, 2014
The Craft, 1996
Crash Pad, 2017
The Croods, 2013
Crush, 2002
D.E.B.S., 2005
Damsels In Distress, 2012
Dance With Me, 1998
Darling Companion, 2012
Enemy of the State, 1998
Eragon, 2006
Five Feet Apart, 2019
The Hills Have Eyes, 2006
Hotel Transylvania, 2012
In Time, 2011
Jurassic Park, 1993
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
Jurassic Park III, 2001
Labyrinth, 1986
Leap Year, 2010
The Lincoln Lawyer, 2012
Love & Other Drugs, 2010
Midnight In Paris, 2011
Mortal Kombat, 2021
Moscow On The Hudson, 1984
Notting Hill, 1999
One For The Money, 2012
The One I Love, 2014
Ong-Bak, 2003
Ong Bak 2, 2008
Ong Bak 3, 2010
Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014
Pandorum, 2009
Phone Booth, 2003
Practical Magic, 1998
The Punisher, 2004
Punisher: War Zone, 2008
The Pursuit of Happyness, 2006
Red, 2010
Red 2, 2013
Shark Tale, 2004
Simply Irresistible, 1999
Stay, 2005
Stealing Harvard, 2002
Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine, 2015
Take This Waltz, 2011
Turistas, 2006
Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail, 2009
Unfaithful, 2002
Waking Ned Devine, 1998
We’re The Millers, 2013
What’s Your Number?, 2011
Zoom, 2006
August 2
FX’s Reservation Dogs, Third and Final Season Premiere
Farm Dreams, Series Premiere
August 3
Demons and Saviors, Complete Docuseries
As a child, Christina Boyer became known as “Poltergeist Girl” after being tied to highly publicized ghostly events (a hoax) in her adoptive family’s Ohio home. Today, she’s serving a life sentence for the 1992 death of her daughter, 3. But is she guilty? This haunting three-parter looks at Boyer’s troubled past and recent evidence unearthed by amateur detectives.
Lollapalooza, Livestream
August 4
Lollapalooza, Livestream
Accidental Love, 2015
Game Night, 2018
Labor Pains, 2009
Skinamarink, 2022
Supercell, 2023
Sweetwater, 2023
Winter Passing, 2005
August 5
Lollapalooza, Livestream
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)
August 6
Lollapalooza, Livestream
August 7
Beyblade QUADSTRIKE, Season 7B
Wicked Tuna, Complete Seasons 10-11
August 8
Only Murders in the Building, Season 3 Premiere
August 9
Moving, Seven-Episode Series Premiere
Bait, 2023
Enys Men, 2022
August 10
Just Super, 2022
Polaroid, 2019
August 11
Beautiful Disaster, 2023
Sam & Kate, 2022
August 13
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)
August 14
Solar Opposites, Complete Season 4
So there’s this dartboard from Cheers… After a memorabilia mishap by his reckless life partner, Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Korvo—team leader for the alien family of Shlorpians—is sounding very British! With that twist, the animated sitcom’s Season 4 voice cast swaps out creator Justin Roiland for Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey). The crew may never complete their primary directive to repopulate on Planet Earth, but they are multiplying the laughs.
America’s National Parks, Complete Season 1
Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Complete Seasons 1-10
The Intruder, 2019
August 15
Beach Hunters, Complete Season 4
Blood Runs Cold, Complete Season 1
Bride Killa, Complete Season 1
Cake Boss, Complete Seasons 6 & 10
Cake Wars, Complete Season 1
Container Homes, Complete Season 1
Dessert Games, Complete Season 1
Flea Market Flip, Complete Season 10
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End, Complete Season 1
Man vs. Wild, Complete Seasons 5-6
Murder in Paradise, Complete Season 2
My Strange Addiction, Complete Seasons 1-2
NASA’s Unexplained Files, Complete Season 1
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, Complete Seasons 5-6
Toddlers & Tiaras, Complete Season 7
Undercover Billionaire, Complete Season 1
Unexpected, Complete Season 4
Unusual Suspects, Complete Season 7
The Brass Teapot, 2012
Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room, 2005
One Last Thing, 2005
August 16
Miguel Wants to Fight, 2023
Four tight-knit teens have one another’s backs on the tough streets of Syracuse, New York, in this whimsical coming-of-age comedy that offers hilarious nods to Bruce Lee, The Matrix and other action flicks. Unlike his besties, high school junior Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores, above) has never been in a brawl. But watch out, world, he’s gonna change that…just as soon as he figures out an opponent. Miguel hits like a breath of fresh air.
Thoroughbreds, 2018
August 17
Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks, Complete Season 1
Four Samosas, 2022
August 18
The Friendship Game, 2022
War of the Worlds: The Attack, 2023
August 19
To Catch A Killer, 2023
August 20
Amsterdam, 2022
August 21
My Hero Academia, Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)
Primal Survivor, Complete Seasons 1-5
Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon, Complete Season 1
Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong, Complete Season 1
Primal Survivor: Over the Andes, Complete Season 1
Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Season 2C
August 22
The Intern, 2015
August 23
Trap Jazz, 2023
August 24
How to Blow Up a Pipeline, 2022
My Fairy Troublemaker, 2022
Transfusion, 2023
August 26
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Complete Season 1
August 27
Malignant, 2021
August 28
The Conversations Project, Complete Season 1
Lost Treasures of Egypt, Complete Seasons 1-4
Secrets of the Zoo, Complete Seasons 1-5
August 29
Snowpiercer, 2014
August 31
Spellbound, Season 1A
FX’s Archer, 14th and Final Season Premiere
Belle, 2014
The Fault In Our Stars, 2014
Finnick, 2022
Leaving This Month:
August 2
Keanu, 2016
August 5
The Last Stand, 2013
August 7
Gully, 2021
August 9
Dune, 2021
August 11
She’s The Man, 2006
Zoolander, 2001
August 14
2:22, 2017
The Space Between, 2021
Stage Mother, 2020
August 15
The Break-Up, 2006
August 17
International Falls, 2020
August 19
How It Ends, 2021
August 24
Cosmopolis, 2012
August 30
A La Mala, 2015
From Paris with Love, 2010
Knight And Day, 2010
August 31
3:10 to Yuma, 2007
A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2011
At Any Price, 2013
Black Dynamite, 2009
Bless MeUltima, 2013
Blue Thunder, 1983
Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius, 2004
Borat, 2006
Burlesque, 2010
Chasing Mavericks, 2011
The Comebacks, 2006
The Day After Tomorrow, 2004
Delivery Man, 2013
Due Date, 2010
Freddy Got Fingered, 2001
Get Him to the Greek, 2010
The Girl Next Door, 2004
The Good Shepherd, 2006
Gridiron Gang, 2006
Hall Pass, 2011
Hitman: Agent 47, 2015
Hoffa, 1992
The Ides of March, 2011
Idiocracy, 2006
The International, 2009
The Interview, 2014
Jurassic Park, 1993
The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
Jurassic Park III, 2001
The Marine, 2006
The Marine 2, 2009
Mr. Deeds, 2002
The Newton Boys, 1998
Notorious, 2009
One Hour Photo, 2002
Out of the Furnace, 2013
Predators, 2010
Red, 2010
Red 2, 2013
Role Models, 2008
Semi-Pro, 2008
The Shape of Water, 2017
Slackers, 2002
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron, 2002
Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997
Vice, 2018
Win Win, 2010
The X-Files: I Want to Believe, 2008