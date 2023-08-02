What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in August 2023

A new month means new arrivals to Hulu.

On the originals side, there’s the premieres of Only Murders In the Building Season 3 and Solar Opposites Season 4 this August. Plus, an all-new coming-of-age comedy, Miguel Wants to Fight, is sure to delight. Anime fans, get excited for the Season 1 Part 2 premiere of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

When it comes to movies available to stream on the platform this month, the original Jurassic Park trilogy will be there to stream (but catch them before August 31, as they’re available on Hulu for this month only), as well as the occult classics The Craft and Practical Magic.

Hulu has an exciting collection of titles coming to the platform in August 2023. Check out the full list here, as well as all of the titles leaving Hulu by August 31.

Available This Month on Hulu:

August 1

FX’s Breeders, Fourth and Final Season Premiere

Naruto Shippuden, Complete Season 8 (Dubbed)

A Dangerous Method, 2011

The A-Team, 2010

Australia, 2008

Cantinflas, 2014

The Craft, 1996

Crash Pad, 2017

The Croods, 2013

Crush, 2002

D.E.B.S., 2005

Damsels In Distress, 2012

Dance With Me, 1998

Darling Companion, 2012

Enemy of the State, 1998

Eragon, 2006

Five Feet Apart, 2019

The Hills Have Eyes, 2006

Hotel Transylvania, 2012

In Time, 2011

Jurassic Park, 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Jurassic Park III, 2001

Labyrinth, 1986

Leap Year, 2010

The Lincoln Lawyer, 2012

Love & Other Drugs, 2010

Midnight In Paris, 2011

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Moscow On The Hudson, 1984

Notting Hill, 1999

One For The Money, 2012

The One I Love, 2014

Ong-Bak, 2003

Ong Bak 2, 2008

Ong Bak 3, 2010

Only Lovers Left Alive, 2014

Pandorum, 2009

Phone Booth, 2003

Practical Magic, 1998

The Punisher, 2004

Punisher: War Zone, 2008

The Pursuit of Happyness, 2006

Red, 2010

Red 2, 2013

Shark Tale, 2004

Simply Irresistible, 1999

Stay, 2005

Stealing Harvard, 2002

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine, 2015

Take This Waltz, 2011

Turistas, 2006

Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail, 2009

Unfaithful, 2002

Waking Ned Devine, 1998

We’re The Millers, 2013

What’s Your Number?, 2011

Zoom, 2006

August 2

FX’s Reservation Dogs, Third and Final Season Premiere

Farm Dreams, Series Premiere

August 3

Demons and Saviors, Complete Docuseries

As a child, Christina Boyer became known as “Poltergeist Girl” after being tied to highly publicized ghostly events (a hoax) in her adoptive family’s Ohio home. Today, she’s serving a life sentence for the 1992 death of her daughter, 3. But is she guilty? This haunting three-parter looks at Boyer’s troubled past and recent evidence unearthed by amateur detectives.

Lollapalooza, Livestream

August 4

Lollapalooza, Livestream

Accidental Love, 2015

Game Night, 2018

Labor Pains, 2009

Skinamarink, 2022

Supercell, 2023

Sweetwater, 2023

Winter Passing, 2005

August 5

Lollapalooza, Livestream

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Season 1, Part 2 Premiere (Dubbed)

August 6

Lollapalooza, Livestream

August 7

Beyblade QUADSTRIKE, Season 7B

Wicked Tuna, Complete Seasons 10-11

August 8

Only Murders in the Building, Season 3 Premiere

August 9

Moving, Seven-Episode Series Premiere

Bait, 2023

Enys Men, 2022

August 10

Just Super, 2022

Polaroid, 2019

August 11

Beautiful Disaster, 2023

Sam & Kate, 2022

August 13

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, Season 1 Premiere (Dubbed)

August 14

Solar Opposites, Complete Season 4

So there’s this dartboard from Cheers… After a memorabilia mishap by his reckless life partner, Terry (Thomas Middleditch), Korvo—team leader for the alien family of Shlorpians—is sounding very British! With that twist, the animated sitcom’s Season 4 voice cast swaps out creator Justin Roiland for Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey). The crew may never complete their primary directive to repopulate on Planet Earth, but they are multiplying the laughs.

America’s National Parks, Complete Season 1

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet, Complete Seasons 1-10

The Intruder, 2019

August 15

Beach Hunters, Complete Season 4

Blood Runs Cold, Complete Season 1

Bride Killa, Complete Season 1

Cake Boss, Complete Seasons 6 & 10

Cake Wars, Complete Season 1

Container Homes, Complete Season 1

Dessert Games, Complete Season 1

Flea Market Flip, Complete Season 10

Insane Pools: Off The Deep End, Complete Season 1

Man vs. Wild, Complete Seasons 5-6

Murder in Paradise, Complete Season 2

My Strange Addiction, Complete Seasons 1-2

NASA’s Unexplained Files, Complete Season 1

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, Complete Seasons 5-6

Toddlers & Tiaras, Complete Season 7

Undercover Billionaire, Complete Season 1

Unexpected, Complete Season 4

Unusual Suspects, Complete Season 7

The Brass Teapot, 2012

Enron: The Smartest Guys In The Room, 2005

One Last Thing, 2005

August 16

Miguel Wants to Fight, 2023

Four tight-knit teens have one another’s backs on the tough streets of Syracuse, New York, in this whimsical coming-of-age comedy that offers hilarious nods to Bruce Lee, The Matrix and other action flicks. Unlike his besties, high school junior Miguel (Tyler Dean Flores, above) has never been in a brawl. But watch out, world, he’s gonna change that…just as soon as he figures out an opponent. Miguel hits like a breath of fresh air.

Thoroughbreds, 2018

August 17

Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks, Complete Season 1

Four Samosas, 2022

August 18

The Friendship Game, 2022

War of the Worlds: The Attack, 2023

August 19

To Catch A Killer, 2023

August 20

Amsterdam, 2022

August 21

My Hero Academia, Season 6, Part 1 (Dubbed)

Primal Survivor, Complete Seasons 1-5

Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon, Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong, Complete Season 1

Primal Survivor: Over the Andes, Complete Season 1

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens, Season 2C

August 22

The Intern, 2015

August 23

Trap Jazz, 2023

August 24

How to Blow Up a Pipeline, 2022

My Fairy Troublemaker, 2022

Transfusion, 2023

August 26

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Complete Season 1

August 27

Malignant, 2021

August 28

The Conversations Project, Complete Season 1

Lost Treasures of Egypt, Complete Seasons 1-4

Secrets of the Zoo, Complete Seasons 1-5

August 29

Snowpiercer, 2014

August 31

Spellbound, Season 1A

FX’s Archer, 14th and Final Season Premiere

Belle, 2014

The Fault In Our Stars, 2014

Finnick, 2022

Leaving This Month:

August 2

Keanu, 2016

August 5

The Last Stand, 2013

August 7

Gully, 2021

August 9

Dune, 2021

August 11

She’s The Man, 2006

Zoolander, 2001

August 14

2:22, 2017

The Space Between, 2021

Stage Mother, 2020

August 15

The Break-Up, 2006

August 17

International Falls, 2020

August 19

How It Ends, 2021

August 24

Cosmopolis, 2012

August 30

A La Mala, 2015

From Paris with Love, 2010

Knight And Day, 2010

August 31

3:10 to Yuma, 2007

A Good Day to Die Hard, 2013

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, 2011

At Any Price, 2013

Black Dynamite, 2009

Bless MeUltima, 2013

Blue Thunder, 1983

Bobby Jones: Stroke Of Genius, 2004

Borat, 2006

Burlesque, 2010

Chasing Mavericks, 2011

The Comebacks, 2006

The Day After Tomorrow, 2004

Delivery Man, 2013

Due Date, 2010

Freddy Got Fingered, 2001

Get Him to the Greek, 2010

The Girl Next Door, 2004

The Good Shepherd, 2006

Gridiron Gang, 2006

Hall Pass, 2011

Hitman: Agent 47, 2015

Hoffa, 1992

The Ides of March, 2011

Idiocracy, 2006

The International, 2009

The Interview, 2014

Jurassic Park, 1993

The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997

Jurassic Park III, 2001

The Marine, 2006

The Marine 2, 2009

Mr. Deeds, 2002

The Newton Boys, 1998

Notorious, 2009

One Hour Photo, 2002

Out of the Furnace, 2013

Predators, 2010

Red, 2010

Red 2, 2013

Role Models, 2008

Semi-Pro, 2008

The Shape of Water, 2017

Slackers, 2002

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron, 2002

Turbo: A Power Rangers Movie, 1997

Vice, 2018

Win Win, 2010

The X-Files: I Want to Believe, 2008