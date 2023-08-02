See Whoopi Goldberg Make ‘The View’ Crew Cringe With Pool Sex Confession

The View is all about a group of panelists giving their takes on life and culture. Whoopi Goldberg‘s TMI pool sex confession during the August 2 episode, however, was not the take anyone expected to hear.

The subject wasn’t random; the topic at hand was sex, after all (specifically, a recent Wall Street Journal article detailing how vacation blunders like “noisy hotels, sunburns, and food poisoning can kill any chance of romance”). Goldberg wasn’t all that entertained by the topic. She tore up her note cards and said “Seriously?” to producer Brian Teta, who stands at a podium just off-screen, after reading the topic. When Joy Behar noted she enjoys drinking Sex on the Beach cocktails while traveling for pleasure, Goldberg went into her pool sex tangent.

“You know, sex on the beach is overrated,” Goldberg said. “The drink or the sex?” Behar replied. “Both,” Goldberg quipped back, getting a chuckle out of the audience.

“Because, you know, if you tried to have sex in the pool, you know that’s not easy,” she continued. “Because you’re trying to go up the hill and you’re getting resistance from the water that is within. Because when you’re in the pool you’re surrounded in the water. Have you ever tried to put anything…”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin laughed as she said Teta was going to make them cut to commercial. Goldberg then spoke directly to the producer, who was holding back laughter as he held his head in his hand at his podium.

“Oh, you trying to move me on now, right?” Goldberg teased. When Teta shook his head yes, she replied, “You tell me, ‘get engaged in the conversation.’ Then I start to get engaged and you want me to stop talking. All right, next topic!”

“I was learning things!” co-star Sunny Hostin chimed in. Goldberg joked that she had a hard time believing Hostin didn’t understand what she was talking about. “If you’ve never done any of these things that are in my brain right now, I’m a natural-born blonde.”

As Goldberg proceeded to move on to the next subject with a laugh, Teta played the music signaling a cut to commercial instead. See the full exchange here (via TV Line). Just your average day on The View.

The View, Weekdays, 11/10c, ABC