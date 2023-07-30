Ice Cube Says He Was Blocked From ‘The View’ and ‘Oprah’

The View and The Oprah Winfrey Show froze out Ice Cube, according to the actor and rapper.

Ice Cube revealed the snubs on Tucker Carlson’s Twitter talk show in an episode released this week.

When Carlson expressed surprise that Ice Cube would appear on his show and risk alienating liberal fans, the 54-year-old explained he’s open to debate on platforms that would have him.

Ep. 11 Ice Cube X Tucker: the studio interview pic.twitter.com/fcSkF76l3a — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 27, 2023

“I’ve been shut out, you know?” he said. “Some platforms will not have me on. … They don’t like that I’m, you know, an independent thinker. I’m not part of the herd. I’m not part of the go-along-to-get-along gang, so to speak. So, you know, I’m an outsider, and so I’m not part of the club, so I have to go places, for one, where I’m welcome and where I can voice my opinion without somebody, you know, saying I’m a bad person and that they never want to have me on their platform again.”

Then Ice Cube got into specifics: “I tried to go on The View, and they didn’t have me on The View,” he said. “A few of the [hosts] just really didn’t like where I was coming from. … That’s what I was told by the producers. I don’t know if the producers was just copping out and using some of the hosts to not have me come on and explain myself. … I’ve been on there before — you know, it’s just when I’ve become an independent thinker. I don’t follow their brand of politics, I guess.”

He also said that he was excluded from Oprah. “I don’t know what it is,” he said. “You know, I had a movie called Barbershop [and] I wasn’t invited to participate with the cast. I produced a show called Black White [an FX reality show in which participants donned makeup to appear to be of a different race]. It was a very controversial show, and once again, they had the whole cast on, but I wasn’t invited.”

After breaking out as a member of the rap group N.W.A., Ice Cube launched an acting career, appearing in the films Boyz N the Hood, Three Kings, and the Barbershop series, among others. He sparked controversy in 2020 for tweeting anti-semitic images, as People reported at the time, and for working with Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, as CNN chronicled.