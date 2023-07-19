‘AGT’: Howie Mandel Under Fire for Comments About Rybka Twins

Don’t Miss a Thing! Subscribe to our America's Got Talent Newsletter:

Howie Mandel is under fire from America’s Got Talent fans after he blasted a performance by contestants The Rybka Twins as “a little corny” and claimed their synchronized acrobatic act “would not go viral on TikTok.”

Twin sisters Sam and Teagan Rybka appeared on the long-running talent show on Tuesday, July 18, after judge Simon Cowell previously encouraged the girls to audition. But while Cowell and Heidi Klum enjoyed the performance, Mandel and Sofia Vergara weren’t quite as impressed.

Dressed in matching neon yellow outfits, the twins performed a synchronized routine to “Sway” by The Pussycat Dolls and “I Will Survive” by Gloria Gaynor.

Mandel started off by saying he “could like it” as the twins “have the skill set,” but admitted he found the performance “a little corny.”

As the studio audience booed the controversial judge’s comments, Mandel continued, “That would not go viral on TikTok. Pick different music and pick different moves and make it for a younger audience. You’re 27.”

Vergara agreed with her fellow judge, telling Sam and Teagan to “make it more modern” as the act right now “is a little outdated.”

“I completely disagree with Sofia and Howie,” Cowell said. “I loved this audition. I really, really did. And I’ll tell you why: because you’re fun, you’re likable, great energy, great showmanship. I just find you two interesting.”

Klum also said she was a fan of the performance, saying that she was won over “at the first flip.”

Fans took to social media after the audition to slam Mandel for his comments. “Everyone make this video viral to show Howie,” wrote one viewer in response to Mandel’s claim that the audition wouldn’t go viral on TikTok.

Another said, “The fact that Howie had the audacity to say they wouldn’t go viral on TikTok when those girls have 14 million followers over there is ridiculous… The Rybka Twins definitely deserve to be there and have more than enough talent to be.”

“I don’t think all the judges realize the amount of athleticism it takes to be a dancer, let alone a pair so synced as these talented girls,” added another fan.

“Howie sure knows who they are. That’s why he said their performance won’t go viral. He was so bitter wtf,” wrote another viewer.

Despite Mandel and Vergara’s comments, the Rybka twins were put through to the next round.

Commenting on YouTube from their official Rybka Twins account, Sam and Teagan wrote, “Loved every minute of this opportunity to perform on the AGT stage for the celebrity judges… Thank you all so much for your amazing support!!!”