It’s Pop (Malcolm McDowell) to the rescue in an exclusive sneak peek clip from the latest episode of Son of a Critch, which is set to air on The CW on Monday, July 31.

In the installment, titled, “Cello, I Must Be Going,” Mark (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) is less than thrilled about being forced to play the Cello. That much is apparent as Pop asks him why he looks so upset, in the clip, above.

“Now what’s wrong with ya? You got a face on ya like a boiled boot,” Pop says, looking over at Mark who is laying in bed. When Mark explains that he’s being forced to play the cello at school by Sister Rose (Nora McLellan), he adds that the woman asked him to say hello to Pop for her as well.

“Sister Rose,” Pop says with recognition. “It’s a long time since I’ve heard that name.”

As he reaches for a piece of paper and pencil on the nightstand, Pop listens to Mark say, “I wanna be a comedian, I don’t want to be some dumb cellist. Everyone will laugh at me.”

Luckily, Pop is on his side as he says, “I’ll get you out of it, I’ll write you a note.” Mark’s excitement is evident as he says, “That’s awesome.”

While Pop defends that Sister Rose isn’t that bad, he hands over the letter in an envelope and threatens Mark not to open it, claiming there’s strongly-worded language in it, but Mark seems to sense there’s something more to his request. Will Pop fess up? See their full back-and-forth in the clip, above and don’t miss as the story unfolds in the episode arriving July 31.

For those less familiar with the family comedy, Son of Critch was created by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe and takes a look at Mark’s coming-of-age in the 1980s.

