“I grew up in the middle of nowhere. The first day of junior high was the worst” for Mark Critch (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth), as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive trailer for the new comedy coming to The CW on July 24.

Son of a Critch is based on the award-winning, best-selling memoir from Mark Critch, who stars as his father, Mike. It’s the hilarious and very real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s.

As you can see in the video, Mark tries to get out of school by faking being sick, but his mother, Mary (Claire Rankin), doesn’t fall for it. Rather, she knows she’s nervous (and why) but warns, “if you don’t get on that bloody bus, I’m going to pick you up and carry you onto it.” Watch the trailer above for a look at Mark’s “precious memories” of his childhood as well as some words of wisdom from Patrick “Pop” Critch (Malcolm McDowell).

Son of a Critch is described as “a heartfelt window in the life of a child — who is much older inside than his 11 years — using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends and connect with the small collection of people in his limited world,” according to The CW. It also stars Colton Gobbo as Mark’s older brother, Mike Jr., and Sophia Powers and Mark Rivera as classmates of young Mark.

The comedy is created by Mark Critch and Tim McAuliffe and produced by Andrew Barnsley. It is a co-production between Barnsley’s Project 10 Productions Inc. and Take the Shot Productions in association with CBC and Lionsgate Television. Critch, McAuliffe, Barnsley, and Allan Hawco are executive producers. Renuka Jeyapalan, Perry Chafe, Amanda Joy and Anita Kapila serve as co-executive producers. Jeyapalan directed the first four episodes of the series.

Son of a Critch, Series Premiere (back-to-back episodes), Monday, July 24, 8/7c, The CW