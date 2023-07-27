‘Jeopardy!’ Competitor Reveals Mom’s Game Pet Peeve in Hilarious Anecdote

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Jeopardy!‘s 39th season is coming to its close soon and with it, the fun stories competitors share halfway through the first round of each game.

In the July 27 episode, returning champion Lucas Partridge has a particularly entertaining anecdote to share with host Ken Jennings and the audience as he put his mom on the spot a bit, noting that he may be in trouble when he returns home.

“Your mother I understand is a Jeopardy! fan, but a bit of a picky one?” Jennings began the conversation.

“Yeah,” Lucas responded, adding, “So we would watch Jeopardy! as a family every night after dinner. She’s very particular about the way contestants play the game. She does not like when people jump around the board. She very much likes everyone to go in order.”

Needless to say, anyone who saw Lucas play this game or the previous night knows he doesn’t stick to the pattern his mother prefers. “Uh-oh,” Jennings responded, showing unserious concern for the player.

As Lucas continued his story, he added, “I said I couldn’t promise that I would play any one style when I came on…” to which Jennings said, “Lucas, you have not been going in order, my friend.”

Ultimately, Lucas decided he’ll probably face some backlash upon his return, noting, “I’m probably going to get a talking-to later…”

Jennings expressed hope that Lucas’ win the day before could cushion the blow of not playing how his mother prefers. And it seems like she’ll have even more reasons to let go of her hangup as Lucas also won this game. The Las Vegas school counselor whose one-day winnings totaled $20,100 was up against Indianapolis-based physician Alicia Schaffer, and Saint Paul-based palliative physician Zach Razavi.

Ultimately, after a strong match, Lucas walked away from the game in first place with $22,100 against Alicia’s $17,999, and Zach’s $3,986. With his two-day winnings totaling $42,200, only time will tell if Lucas can continue the streak as we near Season 39’s end. Stay tuned, and let us know what you thought about Lucas’ fun anecdote from the game in the comments section, below.

