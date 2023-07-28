‘Farm Dreams’ Docuseries Sees Aspiring Farmers Learning to Live Off the Land (VIDEO)

The first episode of National Geographic Wild‘s Farm Dreams is set to debut this weekend, and in TV Insider’s exclusive clip above, we’re offering a glimpse into the series spotlighting the lives of aspiring farmers across the nation.

The footage above shows the host and fellow farmer/forager Indy Officinalis as she connects her local goat farmer Mary with first-time homesteaders Grace and Will Lyons. She clarifies how these Kiko goats will borrow and manage their pasture. “These goats are gonna be working for you guys, so they’re just what you guys need,” Officinalis explains.

“They’re gonna graze, and they’re gonna turn that fodder straight into fertilizer.” She goes on to narrate how the manure will recycle the homestead resources and how grazing livestock manure holds nitrogen to feed the soil. “They’re pretty much gonna produce pellet gold for you guys.”

Farm Dreams is a six-part documentary series which sees Officinalis connect aspiring farmers with experts to help them live out their dream of living in nature on their own terms.

“I’m excited to show the world how farmers are helping farmers,” Officinalis told TV Insider. “I think we all know that for every meal we consume, we should thank a farmer, but gratitude only goes so far. In order to preserve the livelihood of farms in the US, we need to find ways to support and uplift farmers.”

“This is a feel good show about turning farm dreams into reality, and showcasing the unique ways we grow our food—from kelp farms in Alaska to hydroponic tower farms in New Jersey, she continues. “I’m sure that by watching this show you’ll feel good about the hands and hearts that grow our produce.”

The first episode, “Homestead Reborn,” focuses on the Lyons’ in Washington state. “With a baby on the way and Grace’s health at risk, the Lyons need to earn a living off their 10 acres by making the most out of their garden, livestock, and pasture. Indy seeks tips from nearby homesteaders to secure Grace and Will’s future, transforming their risky venture into a thriving family farm,” says an official synopsis.

Nobody’s Hero and ITV America produce Farm Dreams. Jonty Nash, Christopher Potts, Sarah Howell, and Bill Pruitt are the executive producers. For National Geographic, Drew Jones is also an executive producer, and Janet Vissering is the senior vice president of development and production.

Farm Dreams, Series Premiere, Saturday, July 29, 10/9c, Nat Geo Wild

Farm Dreams, Series Premiere, Wednesday, August 2, Disney+

Farm Dreams

