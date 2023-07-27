‘Twisted Metal’: Stephanie Beatriz Talks That ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Reunion

Meredith Jacobs
Comments
Stephanie Beatriz and Jason Mantzoukas in 'Twisted Metal'
Spoiler Alert
Skip Bolen/Peacock/Sony TV

Twisted Metal

 More

[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for all of Twisted Metal Season 1.]

Peacock‘s new action comedy Twisted Metal features a Brooklyn Nine-Nine reunion, with Jason Mantzoukas appearing in an episode which stars Stephanie Beatriz.

In Episode 8, John Doe’s (Anthony Mackie) car is stolen, leading to him and Quiet (Beatriz) encountering Preacher (Mantzoukas) and his group of Holy Men. Preacher is, to put it mildly, an unhinged character.

“My God, that was so amazing. As soon as I read that character, I thought, who would be perfect for this? Jason,” Beatriz told TV Insider. “That character is unhinged in the best way. In my mind, it was always Jason, so I’m so glad that we were lucky enough to get him, because I think he brought an element to it that is just so absolutely Jason. He had the crew rolling. There’s stuff that he said that was just like, what is even happening?”

And that fit with the tone of the show, which came from Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick and showrunner and writer Michael Jonathan Smith, she continued. “Jason was such a good fit for that gallows, dark, ridiculous humor. … It was just great to see him. He’s such a lovely, amazing person. All we did between takes was just chat and catch up.”

12 Comedy Slow-Burn Romances We Love
Related

12 Comedy Slow-Burn Romances We Love

The end of the finale sets the stage for Quiet and Preacher to perhaps cross paths; John learns in New San Francisco that Raven (Neve Campbell) wants him to drive for her in a tournament that only has one rule: survive. Preacher is one of the people pictured as invited to compete.

Beatriz is hoping that there’s a second season and her and Mantzoukas’ characters can interact in it. “I would love that,” she raved. “I would love an unhinged fight scene between myself and Preacher. That would be great.”

Twisted Metal, Season 1, Streaming Now, Peacock

Twisted Metal

Jason Mantzoukas

Stephanie Beatriz

