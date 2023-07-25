‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Taylor Clagett Donates Winnings in Honor of Niece Who Died From Cancer

This… Is… Jeopardy! Subscribe to our Jeopardy! Newsletter:

Recent Jeopardy! champion Taylor Clagett has donated his earnings to pediatric cancer research in honor of his late niece.

Clagett, a marketing director from Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, won his second game on Monday, July 24, bringing his two-day total to $31,800. He defeated teacher Ian Foutz and graduate student Simona Fine during Monday’s game to keep his win streak going.

But it was during last Friday’s (July 21) game when Clagett revealed what he plans to do with his winnings. Speaking to host Ken Jennings, Clagett revealed that he would be contributing his earnings to a non-profit organization set up in honor of his late niece, Taylor Anne.

“Unfortunately, we lost my niece, Taylor Anne, to brain cancer last August,” Clagett shared. “So, since that time, her mom, my sister, has set up a non-profit called the Taylor Anne Foundation. It’s an incredible cause, and if I win some money, I would love to contribute to that.”

Taylor’s donation is a great example of how to use #Jeopardy! winnings! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/HGT1ady0HC — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) July 25, 2023

According to the Taylor Anne Foundation website, the organization’s “mission is to spread Taylor’s light and love while raising funds for pediatric cancer research.”

The website states, “Taylor underwent multiple rounds of radiation, surgeries, and two clinical trials all with a joyful spirit, and rarely complaining. Throughout her journey, Taylor Anne had the strongest faith and in August of 2022, Taylor went to Heaven passing away at the age of 7.”

“Taylor inspired us all to be better people and make an impact on this world,” the website adds. “It is with her spirit that we started this Foundation to make a difference in the world of pediatric cancer with a dream to find a cure.”

Jennings showed admiration for Clagett’s desire to donate his winnings, saying, “That would be great. Fighting cancer with your winnings. Well done.”