‘When Calls the Heart’ 10 Best Episodes Ever, According to Fans

Hearties have two reasons to celebrate this month. When Calls the Heart returns for its 10th season on Sunday, July 30, and the cast and crew just got started filming the Western drama’s 11th season.

In WCTH’s Season 10 premiere, Hope Valley faces an economic downturn, as Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) and Bill (Jack Wagner) learn that the town’s children have made a game-changing discovery.

“I am beyond excited for Season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30,” Krakow, who’s also an executive producer on the Hallmark Channel show, said in a statement. “This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud, and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for Season 11. We have so many more stories to tell.”

As for WCTH stories already told, scroll down to see IMDb voters’ picks for the 10 best episodes so far.

10. Season 2, Episode 9: “Follow Your Heart”

As a storm rolls in, Elizabeth mulls over her relationship troubles with Jack (Daniel Lissing), who’s busy dealing with a counterfeiter. Meanwhile, Nora (Kristina Wagner) and Bill have an awkward run-in in Hope Valley.

9. Season 2, Episode 1: “Trials of the Heart”

After a fateful kiss with Jack, Elizabeth is pulled back to Hamilton, where her mother has fallen ill. Back in town, the residents gear up for the trial against the Pacific Northwest Mining Company.

8. Season 2, Episode 5: “Heart of the Family”

Elizabeth returns to Hope Valley, and Jack shows off the completed schoolhouse. Clara (Eva Bourne) starts a new job at Abigail’s café, and Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) starts work as a newspaper advice columnist.

7. Season 1, Episode 11: “Rules of Engagement”

Martin Cummins won a Leo Award for Best Supporting Performance by a Male in a Dramatic Series for this episode, in which his Gowen threatens Abigail (Lori Loughlin) over the mine disaster investigation, while Elizabeth meets Rosemary, Jack’s ex-fiancée.

6. Season 1, Episode 9: “Change of Heart”

Jack gets a dinner date with Elizabeth but hesitates to tell her about his new assignment. Meanwhile, Elizabeth’s sister Julie (Charlotte Hegele) arrives in town and chances upon a wounded fugitive.

5. Season 5, Episode 5: “My Heart Is Yours”

Jack and Elizabeth finally tie the knot, though their wedding is almost dashed by a church fire and a calamitous prisoner transfer. “The show again and again delivers suspense, lessons to be learned, and romance,” an IMDb reviewer observed.

4. Season 1, Episode 12: “Prelude to a Kiss”

In the Season 1 finale, Jack investigates the mine explosion with Bill and then decides between Elizabeth and Rosemary. On IMDb, one user called this said this episode, with “so many amazing moments,” was the highlight of the first season.

3. Season 4, Episode 11: “Heart of a Fighter”

Abigail’s son Cody (Carter Ryan) falls ill, and when doctors offer diverging diagnoses, Abigail has to decide whom to believe. Meanwhile, Cody’s medical ordeal stirs up painful memories for Lee (Kavan Smith).

2. Season 4, Episode 7: “My Heart Will Go On”

Elizabeth gets her teaching job back, and she gets a proposal from Jack just before he heads north for an assignment. “This episode of WCTH was the most emotional, heart-wrenching roller coaster of an episode,” an IMDb reviewer raved.

1. Season 3, Episode 9: “Prayers From the Heart”

The Hope Valley townsfolk swing into action when miners get caught up in a mudslide. And Jack nearly dies in an effort to save a child from a flood — though he recovers in time for Rosemary’s wedding to Lee.

