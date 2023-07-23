Dave Annable Pushes for ‘Brothers & Sisters’ Reunion, Even If It’s Just a Special

Dave Annable is ready to revisit the role that put him on the map, saying he wants a reunion with the other cast members of the 2006 ABC drama Brothers and Sisters.

Created by playwright Jon Robin Baitz, Brothers & Sisters followed the California-based Walker family through romance, parenthood, infidelity, war, addiction, divorce, and death, with Sally Field winning an Emmy for her role as matriarch Nora Walker. The drama series aired five seasons before ABC canceled it in 2011.

“I miss that show,” Annable, who played veteran Justin Walker on the show, told People in a new interview. “We were canceled before we knew we were going to be, so we didn’t get to say goodbye.”

Annable, who has gone onto roles in Yellowstone and now Special Ops: Lioness, called Brothers & Sisters a “dream job.”

“I was 25 when I started that show, and I was one of the first ones cast,” he said. “They had Calista [Flockhart], but then they added Sally Field, and Matthew Rhys, and Rachel Griffiths. I was like, ‘Whoa, this escalated.’”

Now Annable is ready for “some sort of reunion, or revival, or something, because the writers never had a proper chance to wrap up the story,” as he told People. “We didn’t get to say goodbye to the crew that we had been working with for five years. That leaves a hole in my heart that I hope one day we sort of all get together. Even if it’s just a Christmas special.”

The 43-year-old, who’s married to Brothers & Sisters costar Odette Annable, previously mused about a revival of the show in 2018. “That would be amazing,” he said to Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I mean, who knows if that would be a path that anybody would take,” he said. “But for sure, I mean, that was a real special group. … That was a job that will always mean the most to me. That was really like going to acting school every day and with great people, and sort of character school in how to be a good person. So I’m thankful for that, and I miss it all the time.”