‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ Gets Premiere Date at SDCC

The rollout for the premiere of Peacock‘s The Continental: From the World of John Wick was finally unveiled during San Diego Comic-Con 2023, which billed the prequel series as a three-part event with three separate premiere dates for each installment.

The Continental premieres Friday, September 22, followed by Night 2, airing September 29, and Night 3, airing October 6.

The three-parter will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins centerpiece of the John Wick universe through the eyes and actions of a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell) as he’s dragged into the Hell-scape of 1970’s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in a harrowing attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his future throne.

Alongside Woodell, the series stars Mel Gibson (Cormac), Mishel Prada (KD), Ben Robson (Frankie), Hubert Point-Du Jour (Miles), Nhung Kate (Yen), Jessica Allain (Lou), Ayomide Adegun (Charon), Jeremy Bobb (Mayhew) and Peter Greene (Uncle Charlie).

The panel, hosted by Collider’s Steven Weintraub, also revealed behind-the-scenes moments and an exclusive first look at the series in-room only.

Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward serve as writers, showrunners, and executive produce alongside Albert Hughes, Thunder Road Pictures’ Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, David Leitch, and Shawn Simmons, Paul Wernick, Rhett Reese, and Marshall Persinger. Hughes directs the first and third parts, and Charlotte Brandstrom directs the second part.

Executive producer, and director of Parts 1 and 3, Hughes, said they aimed to “honor the spirit of escapism and excitement from the film series while introducing new fans to a hyper-stylized world they’ve never seen before.”

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 1, Friday, September 22, Peacock

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 2, Friday, September 29, Peacock

The Continental: From the World of John Wick, Night 3, Friday, October 6, Peacock