‘Mayans M.C.’ Fans React to ‘Dirty’ & ‘Bloody’ Series Finale

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the series finale of Mayans M.C.]

Mayans M.C. fans are still reeling after that ‘bloody’ series finale, which saw EZ Reyes’s (JD Pardo) past come back to haunt him in the worst way and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) having to make the ultimate sacrifice. As the war between the Mayans and the Sons came to a close, Angel tearfully announced to the biker game his time with the crew is closing, as he plans to get away to live a clean life with his son.

Although his brother EZ understood, their fellow members didn’t make it that easy for him to leave, as the brothers get ambushed in Templo by Bishop (Michael Irby), Gilly (Vincent Vargas), Hank (Frankie Loyal), and new member Nestor (Gino Vento). They force Angel to kill EZ, who was revealed to be an FBI informant, to prove himself loyal and officially leave this life behind him.

“It’s okay, Angel, look at me,” EZ tearfully told his brother. “Tell your boy about me. And you tell him about Mom. Go, and don’t come back, okay? It’s gonna be okay. I’ll miss you.”

And with that, Angel is forced to stab his brother to death. To make matters worse, the Mayans send someone to finish off EZ’s love interest Sofia (Andrea Cortés), who had been waiting to see him to tell her she was pregnant.

“It ended the way that we thought it should,” Pardo said in an interview with EW. “It made sense for the character.”

Many fans agree with Pardo’s sentiment. “Incredible freaking way to end @MayansFX Thank you for the incredible ride,” one Twitter user tweeted.

Others are still in shock at how EZ was killed. “I felt better at the end of SOA than I did last night watching #MayansMC,” another user tweeted. “What a dirty bloody episode it made me feel bad. I had my predictions but damn…That was brutal.”

However, some fans are offering a bit of criticism. “Look how the writers treated EZ & the Mayans compared to how they treated Jax and the Sons,” someone else tweeted. “Had the Mayans looking pitiful.”

Understandably, fans are still attached to EZ’s end because Pardo also feels the sting.

“I really didn’t think that I was going to be as attached as I was, given the time that I’ve spent in this business and the different characters I’ve played,” he said. “I love playing them, and then I love letting them go. But this one hung on a little bit.”

Check out some of Twitter’s reactions below.

So EZ did all this shit just to die a disgraced snitch, not knowing he was gonna be a father, not knowing he had another brother, killed the love of his life, started a war, all for the club to win the war and be on top for all of five minutes. #MayansMC #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/mcB7GFgnBj — Jazz Rivers (@JazzRivers90) July 20, 2023

Look how the writers treated EZ & the Mayans compared to how they treated Jax and the Sons. Had the Mayans looking pitiful. Made EZ a damn idiot. He didn’t even have a photographic memory anymore, something that made him unique. Show was absolutely butchered #MayansFX #MayansMC — S I L K Y (@CoolItSilky) July 20, 2023