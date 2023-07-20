‘Mayans M.C.’ Fans React to ‘Dirty’ & ‘Bloody’ Series Finale

Isaac Rouse
Comments
MAYANS M.C., back from left: Vincent Vargas, Clayton Cardenas, Frankie Loyal, right: JD Pardo, 'Her Blacks Crackle and Drag', (Season 5, ep. 508, aired July 5, 2023). photo: Prashant Gupta / ©FX / Courtesy Everett Collection
Spoiler Alert
Prashant Gupta / ©FX / Courtesy Everett Collection

Mayans M.C.

 More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the series finale of Mayans M.C.]

Mayans M.C. fans are still reeling after that ‘bloody’ series finale, which saw EZ Reyes’s (JD Pardo) past come back to haunt him in the worst way and his brother Angel (Clayton Cardenas) having to make the ultimate sacrifice. As the war between the Mayans and the Sons came to a close, Angel tearfully announced to the biker game his time with the crew is closing, as he plans to get away to live a clean life with his son.

Although his brother EZ understood, their fellow members didn’t make it that easy for him to leave, as the brothers get ambushed in Templo by Bishop (Michael Irby), Gilly (Vincent Vargas), Hank (Frankie Loyal), and new member Nestor (Gino Vento). They force Angel to kill EZ, who was revealed to be an FBI informant, to prove himself loyal and officially leave this life behind him.

“It’s okay, Angel, look at me,” EZ tearfully told his brother. “Tell your boy about me. And you tell him about Mom. Go, and don’t come back, okay? It’s gonna be okay. I’ll miss you.”

And with that, Angel is forced to stab his brother to death. To make matters worse, the Mayans send someone to finish off EZ’s love interest Sofia (Andrea Cortés), who had been waiting to see him to tell her she was pregnant.

“It ended the way that we thought it should,” Pardo said in an interview with EW. “It made sense for the character.”

Many fans agree with Pardo’s sentiment. “Incredible freaking way to end @MayansFX Thank you for the incredible ride,” one Twitter user tweeted.

Others are still in shock at how EZ was killed. “I felt better at the end of SOA than I did last night watching #MayansMC,” another user tweeted. “What a dirty bloody episode it made me feel bad. I had my predictions but damn…That was brutal.”

However, some fans are offering a bit of criticism. “Look how the writers treated EZ & the Mayans compared to how they treated Jax and the Sons,” someone else tweeted. “Had the Mayans looking pitiful.”

Understandably, fans are still attached to EZ’s end because Pardo also feels the sting.

“I really didn’t think that I was going to be as attached as I was, given the time that I’ve spent in this business and the different characters I’ve played,” he said. “I love playing them, and then I love letting them go. But this one hung on a little bit.”

Check out some of Twitter’s reactions below.

Mayans M.C. - FX

Mayans M.C. where to stream

Mayans M.C.

Clayton Cardenas

Frankie Loyal

Gino Vento

JD Pardo

Michael Irby

Vincent Vargas

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Susan Lucci and Nick Benedict in 'All My Children' in 1974
1
‘All My Children’ Alum Nick Benedict Dies at 77
Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe in 'Outlander' Season 7
2
Claire & Jamie Talk ‘Turning Point’ of Battle at Saratoga in ‘Outlander’ Sneak Peek
Carmen (L) and Hannah (R) for 'Love Island USA' Season 5
3
‘Love Island USA’: Meet New Bombshells Entering the Villa in Episode 2
'Magnum P.I.,' 'Found,' and 'Quantum Leap'
4
NBC Fall 2023 Premiere Dates: ‘Found,’ Final ‘Magnum P.I.’ Episodes & More Scripted Shows
'Married at First Sight' couples
5
Catching Up With the Past Couples of ‘Married at First Sight’ Now