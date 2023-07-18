2023 British Open Golf Championship TV Schedule on NBC Sports

Golf’s final major of 2023, The Open Championship (or the British Open as we call it in the States) takes place at Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, for its 151st edition July 20-23.

Australia’s Cameron Smith (pictured) won the Claret Jug last year. He had an emotional parting with the trophy this week, though he says it’s only temporary.

Top contenders this year include 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka and 2023 U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark.

USA Network and NBC air The Open on TV, with streaming coverage available on Peacock, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

Mike Tirico hosts the broadcast and also does play-by-play duty for his 25th Open, rotating with Dan Hicks, Terry Gannon and Steve Sands. Analysts are Paul Azinger, Nick Faldo, Brad Faxon and John Cook.

British Open 2023 TV & Streaming Schedule on NBC Sports

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, July 20

First Round

1:30-4 a.m., Peacock

4 a.m.-3 p.m., USA Network

3 p.m.-4 p.m, Peacock

Friday, July 21

Second Round

1:30-4 a.m., Peacock

4 a.m.-3 p.m., USA Network

3 p.m.-4 p.m, Peacock

Saturday, July 22

Third Round

5-7 a.m., USA Network

7 a.m.-3 p.m., NBC & Peacock

Sunday, July 23

Final Round

4-7 a.m., USA Network

7 a.m.-2 p.m., NBC & Peacock