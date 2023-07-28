‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Stars Weigh in on Steven & Taylor’s Potential in Season 2

[This interview was conducted prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike authorization.]

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2, Episodes 1-5.]

The Summer I Turned Pretty may center around Belly Conklin’s (Lola Tung) love triangle between brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), but the Prime Video favorite seems to be paving the way for a more straight-forward relationship between Belly’s brother Steven (Sean Kaufman) and her best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer).

The pair were seen getting quite cozy (almost sharing a kiss) in the latest episode, “Love Fool,” even sharing a dance in the Cousins country club ballroom as they were searching for supplies. And sparks have been flying between the duo since the season began. As viewers who tuned into Season 1 will recall, Taylor had a crush on Steven their whole life and ended up kissing him at a party when visiting the Conklins at Cousins Beach the summer before. But Steven was dating debutante Shayla (Minnie Mills) then, and things never went any further with him and Taylor.

But could something be brewing now that he’s single and showing interest? Taylor’s seemingly still dating the slacker singer Milo (Will Spencer). Could Steven and Taylor’s trip to Cousins in order to help Belly and the Fisher boys bring them even closer together?

“I think what’s important to remember is that they grew up together,” Spencer tells TV Insider. “They’ve seen each other in all of the awkward phases, and at least from Taylor’s point of view, I think she has loved him in every single phase.” In other words, the feelings are unconditional.

“It’s everything that we were going for,” Kaufman teases of the potential Taylor and Steven have this season. “And I hope the fans can think that because Rain and I, and Jenny [Han] put a lot of work into making some very special moments happen.” What those special moments may be, fans will have to wait to tune in and see, but if this week’s episode is any indication, the ballroom dance feels like the beginning of something.

While Spencer says Taylor is “so extremely terrified of being vulnerable and getting her heart broken… it’s important to remember that they have had a strong relationship since they were kids.” Will that familiarity with one another blossom into something deeper? Stay tuned and let us know your thoughts on the possibility of Steven and Taylor becoming more than friends as The Summer I Turned Pretty continues on Prime Video.

