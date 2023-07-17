Go Down Under with ‘Below Deck,’ Bachelorette Goes to Washington (State), ‘POV’s’ Oscar nominee, ‘Rising’ Finale

Mark Rogers/Bravo

Below Deck Down Under

Season Premiere 8/7c

Guilty pleasure alert with great scenery, part 1: A new crew comes aboard the aging yacht Northern Sun to serve under Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott as Season 2 of the franchise’s Australian spinoff sails the waters of Cairns at the threshold of the Great Barrier Reef. Followed by the first of a two-part Below Deck Sailing Yacht Reunion (9:08/8:08c), concluding Tuesday, with Andy Cohen grilling Captain Glenn Shepherd and his crew.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

The Bachelorette

9/8c

Guilty pleasure alert with great scenery, part 2: Charity takes what remains of her posse of suitors to Stevenson, Washington, a town situated within the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. A great place for hiking, and apparently for wooing, as she tests their survival and courtship skills. But even she may not be prepared for the surprise guest at their cocktail party.

Simon Lereng Wilmont / Cinephil / Courtesy Everett Collection

A House Made of Splinters

10/9c

Winner of a Best Director award at Sundance, and nominated for a 2023 Oscar, this poignant and timely POV documentary from filmmaker Simon Lemeng Wilmont explores the tragic consequences of an extended war on Ukraine’s most vulnerable citizens: the children. Set in a temporary shelter for children who have been separated from their parents, House profiles the caregivers who try to instill hope amid the turmoil.

Vishal Sharma/Sky Studios

The Rising

Season Finale 8/7c

The network’s strategy of importing dramas from abroad has met with mixed success on Monday. The Australian surfing drama Barons was yanked after just a few episodes, while this supernatural mystery from the U.K. was allowed to play out the season. In the finale, ghostly murder victim Neve (Clara Rugaard) is out for revenge as the net closes in on her killer. Next week, The CW pivots to comedy with Canadian imports Son of a Critch and Children Ruin Everything (seen previously on The Roku Channel).

INSIDE MONDAY TV: