Go Down Under with ‘Below Deck,’ Bachelorette Goes to Washington (State), ‘POV’s’ Oscar nominee, ‘Rising’ Finale
A new crew joins Captain Jason Chambers’ yacht in Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. Bachelorette Charity Lawson takes the guys to the great outdoors of Washington state. POV presents a timely Oscar-nominated documentary about a Ukranian shelter tending to children during wartime. The CW’s supernatural The Rising wraps its first season.
Below Deck Down Under
Guilty pleasure alert with great scenery, part 1: A new crew comes aboard the aging yacht Northern Sun to serve under Captain Jason Chambers and Chief Stew Aesha Scott as Season 2 of the franchise’s Australian spinoff sails the waters of Cairns at the threshold of the Great Barrier Reef. Followed by the first of a two-part Below Deck Sailing Yacht Reunion (9:08/8:08c), concluding Tuesday, with Andy Cohen grilling Captain Glenn Shepherd and his crew.
The Bachelorette
Guilty pleasure alert with great scenery, part 2: Charity takes what remains of her posse of suitors to Stevenson, Washington, a town situated within the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area. A great place for hiking, and apparently for wooing, as she tests their survival and courtship skills. But even she may not be prepared for the surprise guest at their cocktail party.
A House Made of Splinters
Winner of a Best Director award at Sundance, and nominated for a 2023 Oscar, this poignant and timely POV documentary from filmmaker Simon Lemeng Wilmont explores the tragic consequences of an extended war on Ukraine’s most vulnerable citizens: the children. Set in a temporary shelter for children who have been separated from their parents, House profiles the caregivers who try to instill hope amid the turmoil.
The Rising
The network’s strategy of importing dramas from abroad has met with mixed success on Monday. The Australian surfing drama Barons was yanked after just a few episodes, while this supernatural mystery from the U.K. was allowed to play out the season. In the finale, ghostly murder victim Neve (Clara Rugaard) is out for revenge as the net closes in on her killer. Next week, The CW pivots to comedy with Canadian imports Son of a Critch and Children Ruin Everything (seen previously on The Roku Channel).
INSIDE MONDAY TV:
- Stars on Mars (8/7c, Fox): Four new “celebro-nauts”—comedian Andy Richter, chef Cat Cora, NBA star Paul Pierce and Bachelor Nation regular Ashley Iaconetti—joined the cast of the mock sci-fi reality competition last week. They’re all put to the endurance test when oxygen-leaking holes in the habitat need to be plugged.
- Miracle Workers: End Times (10/9c and 10:30/9:30c, TBS): If you ever wanted to know what couples therapy looked like in a Road Warrior-style post-apocalypse, you’re in luck, because Sid (Daniel Radcliffe) and Freya (Geraldine Viswanathan) head into counseling to juice up their sex life.
- Unknown: Cave of Bones (streaming on Netflix): The docuseries travels to South Africa, where a paleoanthropologist has discovered the world’s oldest graveyard—not of humans, but of ape-like creatures, shedding new light on evolution.