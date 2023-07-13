‘Big Brother’ Sets 25th Anniversary Celebration Special — What Will It Reveal About New Season? (VIDEO)

Kelli Boyle
Comments
'Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration' logo
CBS

Big Brother is celebrating 25 years on-air. Ahead of the Big Brother Season 25 premiere on August 2, Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner will host a 25th anniversary special that will dive into the show’s long history. Host Julie Chen Moonves will also take part in the special event, airing Wednesday, July 26 at 9/8c on CBS.

Taking place on the Big Brother set, Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration features 24 seasons of archival footage from the ET vault and exclusive interviews with Chen Moonves and fan-favorite houseguests, including winners Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather, and Rachel Reilly. Other houseguest appearances will include Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Kaysar Ridha, Jeff Schroeder, and Brendon Villegas.

The hour-long special will comb through the reality competition series’ notable highlights through the years, from showmances, the biggest feuds and rivalries, and shocking twists to historic houseguests and groundbreaking moments in reality TV history.

Behind-the-scenes details and house secrets will also be revealed, and fans will get a first look at Season 25’s house. According to CBS, there will be some clues about the big Season 25 twist strewn throughout the special. Check out the teaser for the special in the video above.

Which Reality Competitions & Game Shows Do Viewers Want to Play Most?
Related

Which Reality Competitions & Game Shows Do Viewers Want to Play Most?

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Big Brother is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America. Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan serve as executive producers.

Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration, Wednesday, July 26, 9/8c, CBS

Big Brother - CBS

Big Brother where to stream

Big Brother

Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration

Cody Calafiore

Derrick Levasseur

Frankie Grande

Janelle Pierzina

Julie Chen

Nischelle Turner

Rachel Reilly

Taylor Hale

Xavier Prather

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tricia Fukuhara, Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Wells, and Ari Notartomaso in 'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies'
1
‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies’ Got 2 Emmy Noms But You Can’t Watch It Anywhere
James Spader in the series finale of 'The Blacklist'
2
‘Blacklist’ Signs Off, ‘Shadows’ Has New Bite, Max Comes ‘Full Circle,’ ‘Project Greenlight,’ Spock Is Human!
The Blacklist - 'The Freelancer: Part 2' - Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Anya Banerjee as Siya Malik, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper
3
Harry Lennix & Hisham Tawfiq Reflect on 10 Years of ‘The Blacklist’
Elizabeth Olsen for 'Love & Death,' Storm Reid and Bella Ramsey for 'The Last of Us,' and 'Jury Duty's Ronald Gladden and James Marsden are among the 2023 Emmys snubs and surprises
4
2023 Emmys Nominations: Snubs & Surprises
2023 First-time Emmy nominees
5
2023 Emmy Nominations: Jason Segel, Ayo Edebiri & More First-Time Nominees