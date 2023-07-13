Big Brother is celebrating 25 years on-air. Ahead of the Big Brother Season 25 premiere on August 2, Entertainment Tonight’s Nischelle Turner will host a 25th anniversary special that will dive into the show’s long history. Host Julie Chen Moonves will also take part in the special event, airing Wednesday, July 26 at 9/8c on CBS.

Taking place on the Big Brother set, Big Brother: 25th Anniversary Celebration features 24 seasons of archival footage from the ET vault and exclusive interviews with Chen Moonves and fan-favorite houseguests, including winners Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather, and Rachel Reilly. Other houseguest appearances will include Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Kaysar Ridha, Jeff Schroeder, and Brendon Villegas.

The hour-long special will comb through the reality competition series’ notable highlights through the years, from showmances, the biggest feuds and rivalries, and shocking twists to historic houseguests and groundbreaking moments in reality TV history.

Calling all houseguests, it’s time to celebrate @CBSBigBrother! 🎉 Join us for Big Brother’s 25th Anniversary Celebration: An @etnow Special, airing July 26th on CBS. pic.twitter.com/Y0ZWKE02WT — CBS (@CBS) July 13, 2023

Behind-the-scenes details and house secrets will also be revealed, and fans will get a first look at Season 25’s house. According to CBS, there will be some clues about the big Season 25 twist strewn throughout the special. Check out the teaser for the special in the video above.

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on demand. Paramount+ Essential subscribers will not have the option to stream live but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

Big Brother is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America. Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan serve as executive producers.

