Escape to the tropical paradise of Cairns, Australia, for season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. Captain Jason Chambers is back with Chief Stew Aesha Scott as they work with a new crew, including Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph, Bosun Luke Jones, Deckhands Adam Kodra and Harry Van Vilet, and Stews Laura Bileskaine and Margot Sisson.

They’ll bring first-class charter service to an eclectic mix of guests aboard the 167 ft. Northern Sun, which launched on the waters in 1976 and got a facelift a few years ago. Much like you’ve come to expect from the popular Bravo franchise, this charter season also promises hook-ups, break-ups…and the rare love pentagon.

And who better to break it all down than Scott?

What was your big takeaway from the first charter season of Below Deck Down Under?

Aesha Scott: I think the biggest difference this season was it was a more fun, casual vibe. Obviously, it’s a super yacht, and people are paying big money, so we are always going to be delivering five-star service. We’re down in the islands. I think it’s so nice because they come on, go diving in the Great Barrier Reef and everything. We’re all relaxed, and everyone leaves as friends.

How is Captain Jason Chambers this season in terms of leadership?

I think I changed my leadership style. In terms of Jason and I, we just continue to grow and get much closer.

How does Chef Tzarina compare to Chef Ryan? Things got explosive with the latter last season.

It was such a treat being able to work with someone that wasn’t exactly, as you say, explosive. The chief stew and chef need to have a discussion. Tzarina was someone I was able to have a professional work environment and discussions. We share a cabin together, which I don’t do lightly. Chefs and chief stews don’t necessarily have the best relationship. I won’t spoil too much, but I will tell you every single night, she turned my bed down and put my pajamas out. I would come to bed, and my heart would melt. How lovely is that?!

What do you think of the stew dynamic this time around?

Starting off with Laura and Margot was so wonderful. I had Laura, who had been a chief stew before. She was very capable. She knew what she was doing, a very hard worker. Then I had Margot, who was much less experienced and probably [had a] similar amount of experience as Magda [Ziomek]. I think what Margot had was common sense. She didn’t have the experience, but she took direction really well. She took initiative. She just worked so hard. She really wanted to prove herself and show she was a valuable member of the team.

The crew works on the Northern Sun, which is very different than Thalassa. What was this boat like?

For me, this was so much easier. I absolutely loved it. There were so many little cupboards everywhere on the last one that nothing was really big enough for a specific purpose. Jason lovingly turned the spa area into a giant storeroom for me. It was this really hard situation with the cupboards. There was s*** everywhere. It was so big and took you so long to walk from one space to another where this boat I felt it was half the size. It cut down on the options. I loved the simplicity of it.

In the teaser, you describe what is a love pentagon. What else can you say about that?

I can’t remember now. Laura wants Luke, who wants Margot, who wants Luke and Harry, and then Adam, I don’t even know. It’s just this cesspool of desire….This season is very much in contrast to season one, where there was very little romance. I don’t think we can say Brittini [Burton] and Culver [Bradbury] were really in a romance. I don’t know if it’s romance, but we have a really horny crew this year. Everyone wants to get with everyone. The nights go by, and then it’s like this person wants to get with this person. It is this interchanging pentagon. I loved it because I’ve taken a step back now. I have my wonderful partner, so I can just sit with my popcorn and watch it unfold. The viewers will absolutely love it.

How does that impact the boat?

I don’t have a problem with the drama as long as it doesn’t come in the way of anyone’s work. As long as you are starting your shift and working and focusing on work. Then I don’t care what you’re doing in your spare time. This season there are a couple of instances where personal life does get in the way and not the best way. And so Jason and I do have to intervene, but people will have to wait to see what I mean. The romance is not smooth sailing. I can tell you that.

In the teaser, you tell Captain Jason he has to deal with a situation. Fast forward to him sending someone off the boat. Will we have to wait long to see this happen?

You won’t have to wait a long time. That’s the thing with this season. It really is one of those seasons where so much happens every episode. I think the producers said they could have made a whole episode on just the goodbye day. I think there will be a lot of forums talking about what goes on this season.

How were the guests?

Everyone feels comfortable being who they are, which is awesome because we have become such good friends with a lot of them. The downside is I think people don’t realize they are not at home. A lot of guests you see fighting and crying, and a lot of fo time, I felt like this sort of school teacher and camp counselor, talking people through these situations. It was pretty draining. I’m trying to serve them and show them a really good time. We had this group of six workers and they got us involved in a lot of things. Lots of crazy parties. Always crazy parties. We just need to keep an eye on the guests this season.

This season we’re led to believe that a familiar and polarizing face appears as a crossover. What can you tease about who it is?

There will be a crossover. You will see a familiar face. It’s someone I know. It’s a very interesting twist for viewers and will get a lot of people talking.

Below Deck spinoffs have popped up all over the world. It’s like its own Avengers-type of the universe. I feel we need a full-blown all-stars season.

Yes! An all-star Below Deck would be awesome.

Would you ever go back to Below Deck Mediteranean?

I would love to, honestly. I would love to do both. Med is where I started. That is where my training is. That’s that part of the world where my heart with yachting. I started in France with my sister. It’s very familiar to me. At the same time, I absolutely the style of Australia and my relationship with Jason. It makes my life so much more fun.

Do you stay in touch with Captain Sandy Yawn?

I actually went to see her for dinner six months ago in Denver. She is just wonderful. I think she and Jaosn are similar in that they are kids in adult bodies. They are silly and fun and want to have a good time.

Below Deck Down Under season 2 premiere, July 17, 8/7c, Bravo