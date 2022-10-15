‘Below Deck’: Bravo & Peacock Order Additional Seasons of Spinoffs

Seems like Below Deck is going above and beyond for NBCUniversal, seeing as the media company just renewed three spinoffs of the franchise in one fell swoop. Bravo has given the go-ahead for an eighth season of Below Deck Mediterranean and a fourth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, while Peacock has granted a second season to Below Deck Down Under.

According to Deadline, all three of those green-lit seasons will air sometime next year.

Bravo’s Below Deck, which premiered in 2013, begat Below Deck Mediterranean, the franchise’s first spinoff, in 2016. Mediterranean returned for its seventh season this July, with Captain Sandy Yawn at the helm of the 163-foot motor yacht Home as it cruises through the waters of Malta.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht debuted in 2019, tracking the crew and guests of the 180-foot-long vessel Parsifal III. In the show’s third season — which wrapped up in June — viewers saw Parsifall III’s “most epic charter season yet” with a “twisted love pentagon” roiling the seas around the Spanish isle of Menorca.

And Below Deck Down Under, which set sail this March, “explores the complex, often explosive dynamics of the crew and a rotating group of demanding charter guests on M/Y Thalassa” as the boat explores the Whitsunday Islands and the Great Barrier Reef in northeastern Australia, as Peacock explains.

Another title in the franchise, meanwhile, has yet to arrive. Bravo’s Below Deck Adventure, premiering on Tuesday, November 1, at 9/8c, is set among the Norwegian fjords and “features thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits for an unforgettable experience along the picturesque landscapes rich in Vikings history,” the network says.

FYI, both the original Below Deck and Below Deck Mediterranean are Emmy-nominated reality series. The former was nominated for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program in 2021, while the latter got nods in the same categories this year.

Below Deck, Season 10 Premiere, November 21, 9/8c, Bravo

Below Deck Mediterranean, Season 8, TBA, Bravo

Below Deck Down Under, Season 2, TBA, Peacock

Below Deck Adventure, Series Premiere, Tuesday, November 1, 9/8c, Bravo