Netflix Cancels ‘Snowflake Mountain’ After Just One Season

There will be no more spoiled youngsters learning to survive in the wilderness as Netflix has canceled its reality series Snowflake Mountain after just one season.

As reported by Deadline, the streamer has decided not to renew the reality series, which took 10 pampered young adults with limited life experience and dumped them in Britain’s Lake District without parental guidance and home comforts.

Developed by Fremantle-owned production company Naked, Snowflake Mountain premiered in June 2022. Hosted by survivalists Matt Tate and Joel Graves, the show saw a group of young adults put through their paces at a wilderness retreat, where they learned to stand on their own two feet and earn a $50,000 prize.

The series was first announced in 2021 by Netflix UK unscripted commissioners Ben Kelly and Daisy Lilley, who touted the show as something “truly original.” The hope was for Snowflake Mountain to achieve similar success to other Netflix reality hits such as Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind; however, that wasn’t the case.

On the movie and television review website Rotten Tomatoes, Snowflake Mountain has a 0 percent critic score (based on eight reviews) and a 58 percent audience score.

Despite a less-than-stellar response from viewers, many of the cast members have spoken highly of their time on the show. Contestant Sunny Malik said that his experience helped him grow as a person and made him more willing to try new things.

“I’m willing to do a lot more stuff that I would’ve not have done, or I would’ve not [shown] up for,” Malik told TheList.com. “Climbing the tree, if that was something a friend suggested, I’d be like, ‘No, I’m not going to do it.’ It was so scary, but it did give you that crazy adrenaline boost. Skinning the deer, as graphic as that was, it really made me willing [to be] open to new things. I’m open to everything… I’m more willing to venture out into new things [and] put myself out there.”

Snowflake Mountain becomes the latest in a long line of Netflix shows canceled in 2023, joining the likes of 1899, Inside Job, The Chair, Uncoupled (which was then saved by Showtime), Young Wallander, Sex/Life, Freeridge, Smiley, Bling Empire and Bling Empire: New York, and more.