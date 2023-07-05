Rocking With Wham!, Patti LaBelle Raises ‘The Wonder Years’ Roof, Exploring the ‘Human Footprint,’ ‘Riverdale’s Last Musical?

A Netflix documentary relives the brief heyday of pop duo Wham! R&B legend Patti LaBelle appears on The Wonder Years as Dean’s grandmother, leader of the church choir. A PBS docuseries explores the impact of the Human Footprint on Earth’s ecology. Having adapted edgy musicals in the past, Riverdale presents an original musical in its 1950s-era final season.

Courtesy of Netflix

WHAM!

Documentary Premiere

They met as kids—Andrew Ridgeley was 12, George Michael 11—and went on to live their dream as global pop stars in the brief but blazing heyday of Wham! in the early 1980s. A new documentary from director Chris Smith (FYRE) borrows from candid personal archives, with rare and familiar footage reliving Wham!’s glory days, with impressive hair, high spirits and classic hooks on songs like “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go.”

ABC/Matt Miller

The Wonder Years

9/8c

Another music legend, R&B diva Patti LaBelle, guests on the reimagined sitcom reboot as “Sister” Shirley, Dean’s (Elisha “EJ” Williams) grandma—and, more to the point, Lillian’s (Saycon Sengbloh) mother-in-law, who leads the church choir and welcomes Lillian into the group as a replacement when a longtime member suddenly passes. Well, “welcome” may be too strong a word, considering the chilly reception Lillian gets from her fellow singers, not to mention Shirley’s tyrannical leadership style. (A sample critique during choir practice: “If Jesus hadn’t already died for your sins, that last number would have killed him.”)

PBS

Human Footprint

Series Premiere 9/8c

Biologist Shane Campbell-Staton, a Princeton University professor, travels the planet in a six-part science docuseries that explores the impact humanity has had on our globe and its ecosystem, for better or worse, and what our actions reveal about ourselves. In the opener, Shane wrangles with a python, Hawaiian pigs and a sucker-punching carp as he debates the nature of invasive species.

Justine Yeung/The CW

Riverdale

8/7c

Having tackled such edgy musicals as Next to Normal, Heathers, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Carrie: The Musical in past seasons, the revisionist Archie series turns to an original musical for its retro-1950s final year. Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (Karl Walcott) have written the new material, with rehearsals causing Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) to do some soul-searching.

Apple TV+

Platonic

Three is once again a crowd in this delightful buddy comedy’s penultimate episode, with good-guy Charlie (Luke Macfarlane) giving wife Sylvia (Rose Byrne) the cold shoulder for turning to her pal Will (Seth Rogen) instead of him after her workplace disaster. “I don’t like feeling like the second most important man in your life,” Charlie laments. But when he temporarily transgresses, Sylvia gives Charlie a taste of his own punitive message, with predictably calamitous results. Elsewhere, Will has his own workplace issues, forcing an ultimatum on his brewpub business partners. Maybe it’s time for everyone to grow up?

INSIDE WEDNESDAY TV:

ON THE STREAM: