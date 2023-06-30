NASCAR Chicago Street Races TV Schedule on NBC Sports

Windy City traffic just got a whole lot worse.

Chicago motorists might get thrown for a “Loop” when NASCAR runs the Xfinity Series The Loop 121 (Saturday, July 1, USA Network) and the Cup Series (Sunday, July 2, NBC) races through a 12-turn, 2.2-mile course on downtown streets.

Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace (pictured above), and other Cup Series stars battle on a circuit around and through Grant Park on the shore of Lake Michigan. It’s the first street contest in Cup Series history.

“It has the opportunity to be one of the biggest events that NASCAR has had in a long, long time,” says NBC Sports NASCAR analyst and former driver Dale Jarrett. “The whole setting is just going to be spectacular, [and] I really believe that we’re going to see some good racing on top of everything else.”

NASCAR Chicago Street Races on NBC Sports

All times Eastern/Central

Saturday, July 1

11a/10a c: NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice, USA Network

Noon/11a c: NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying, USA Network

1/noon c: NASCAR America Live from Chicago Street Race, USA Network

1:30/12:30c: NASCAR Cup Series Practice, USA Network

2:30/1:30c: NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying, USA Network

4:30/3:30c: Countdown to Green – NASCAR Xfinity Series, USA Network

5/4c: NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121, USA Network

7/6c: NASCAR Xfinity Series Post-Race, USA Network

Sunday, July 2

5/4c: Countdown to Green – NASCAR Cup Series, NBC & Peacock

5:30/4:30c: NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220, NBC & Peacock

9/8c: NASCAR Cup Series Post-Race, Peacock